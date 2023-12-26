Fire in Harlem
FDNY officials say one person was injured and the fire is still under investigation.
Did Purdy almost certainly eliminate himself from the MVP race on Monday? Yes. Did he hurt the 49ers’ chances at a deep postseason run? He did not.
The 49ers suddenly had an extra defender on Monday night.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
'Tis the season for a good fright! Here are six scary movies to stream if you're over all the Christmas classics.
Bluesky announced this week that you can now view posts on from the social network without logging in. It's also overhauled its logo, replacing the cloudy blue sky with a simple blue butterfly.
This week: The Apple Watch ban is here, Samsung adds foldables to its self-repair program for the first time, Sony has sold 50 million PS5 consoles over three years.
While there's no magic formula for healthy aging, there are some habits that can help improve your quality of life in the later years.
Many people gain weight during the holidays. Here's why, along with healthy ways to avoid it.
Pornhub's parent company Aylo Holdings will pay $1.8 million to the U.S. government to resolve a charge of profiting off of sex trafficking. The company, formerly known as MindGeek, will enter a deferred prosecution agreement, which means that a monitor will be appointed to oversee Aylo and its compliance efforts for three years. Pornhub and other adult content sites owned by Aylo have come under fire for a history of negligence in moderating third-party uploads of adult content.
The Rams are 8-7 and in line to be a wild-card team.
Netflix opened a pop-up experience in Los Angeles where fans can pay to play games inspired by the show, eat Korean snacks and maybe even buy some costumes.
Here's a guide to tracking Santa's Christmas Eve journey from the North Pole to kids around the world.
This universally flattering lippie will look great on any wearer — get it while it's still in stock!
Microsoft is ending its Windows Mixed Reality platform, adding to a list of deprecated Windows features. This includes Windows Mixed Reality, the accompanying Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for Steam VR.
New points changes from the Official World Golf Ranking will reward the best players ... and could show the way for LIV Golf.
The PlayStation 5 has officially hit the 50 million sales milestone.
It's the final step in the homebuying process. Here's everything you need to know about closing on a house.
In today's edition of Yahoo Sports AM: Nebraska lands top QB recruit, Seahawks stun the Eagles, Ja Morant's return, the red-hot Timberwolves, and more.
Amin Elhassan joins Vincent Goodwill on the Good Word with Goodwill podcast to talk about some under the radar buyers and sellers heading into NBA trade season.
Elon Musk's X marks the spot of the first confirmed investigation opened by the European Union under its rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). Announcing the opening of a "formal proceeding" today, the European Commission said the investigation will look at whether the social networking platform may have breached rules linked to risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency and data access for researchers.