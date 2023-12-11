Fire heavily damages camp in Carrabassett Valley

Dec. 11—CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A vacant camp on state Route 27 was heavily damaged by fire Saturday, Fire Chief Courtney Knapp said Monday.

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire at 3165 Carrabassett Drive and about 12 firefighters from Carrabassett Valley, Eustis and Kingfield responded shortly after 4 p.m.

Knapp said nobody had been at the one-story camp for quite some time. The owners are Christopher and Jill Shannon of Rochester, New Hampshire.

The interior of the building is heavily damaged.

"It is most likely a total loss," the chief said.

The cause has not been determined. The camp is insured, Knapp said.

NorthStar EMS ambulance and the Carrabassett Valley Police Department responded to assist.

Livermore Falls board to require stickers for Transfer Station use