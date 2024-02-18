Fire heavily damages home in northern Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews on Sunday knocked down a house fire in northern Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue arrived just after 3 p.m. to the scene of a burning home in the 4000 block of Long Branch Swamp Road in Green Sea.

Smoke and flames were visible from the two-story house when firefighters arrived.

Officials said nobody was injured, and displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

