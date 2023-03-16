Fire at high school in Columbia ruled suspicious, police say

An investigation is underway after a Thursday fire at a high school in Columbia was called suspicious, according to the Forest Acres Police Department.

The fire happened in the morning at A.C. Flora High School, police said in a news release. The Richland 1 school is near the intersection of Forest Drive and North Beltline Boulevard.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department school resource officer and the Richland County Fire Marshal were the first officials to respond to the school, and the Forest Acres Police Department was called when it was determined the fire appeared to be a criminal act, according to the release.

A suspicious fire at a high school in Columbia is being investigated, police said.

Investigators found a paper towel dispenser had been set on fire inside a girls restroom, police said.

The blaze was put out with a fire extinguisher, but the Columbia Fire Department did respond to the school and assist, according to the release.

Fire and smoke damage was contained to the restroom and no one was hurt, police said.

Information about a motive for the suspected arson was not available. No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the fire.

“While we are relieved this fire was extinguished swiftly and without injury — we remain greatly disturbed by this apparent crime in our public school,” Police Chief Don Robinson said in the release. “We are committed to seeing this investigation through and hopefully identifying a suspect or suspects and charging them with what’s allowed under the fullest extent of the law. Criminal damage to property will not be tolerated in our city — especially at our public schools where students and educators were placed at risk intentionally.”

Anyone with information about the fire, including A.C. Flora High School students, are asked to call police at 803-782-9444, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.