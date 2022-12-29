Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37

3
·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injured 37 others, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the collision and fire, nor what cargo the truck was carrying.

The National Fire Agency said in a statement that three of the injured were in serious conditions while 34 others were lightly injured. Fire officials said the collision occurred inside a noise-barrier tunnel on the highway.

Earlier TV footage showed thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the tunnel, but fire officials said later they'd almost put out the blaze.

The public affairs office at the fire agency couldn’t immediately confirm where the five dead came from.

Recommended Stories

  • Five dead after fire engulfs motorway tunnel in South Korea

    At least five people were killed and 37 injured after a crash sparked an intense fire inside a motorway tunnel near the South Korean capital, Seoul.

  • South Korean highway fire kills five, injures many

    STORY: Video provided by the Gyeonggi-do fire department to Reuters showed a soundproof awning engulfed in flames soon after the fire broke out on the Second Gyeongin Expressway near Seoul, the capital, at about 1:49 p.m. (0449 GMT).Media said the fire appeared to have begun after a bus and a truck collided. But a fire official at the scene said its cause was still being investigated, although the fire had been put out.The heavy traffic made it difficult for vehicles to escape the affected area as the fire spread and a blast was heard, a witness told television broadcaster YTN.

  • Deadly 200-vehicle pileup occurs in China amid foggy conditions

    At least one person was killed and many others were injured as the result of a massive pileup accident that occurred amid foggy and icy conditions in the city of Zhengzhou, China, on Wednesday. Over 200 vehicles were involved in the deadly pileup on the Zhengxin Huanghe bridge in the city, located in east-central China, with vehicles continuously skidding into each other during the period of low visibility, Reuters reported. Travelers were seen in social media videos running around the bridge ca

  • Toddler tries to fight off sleeping until his dad comes home

    15-month-old Matia keeps nodding off in the most adorable way.

  • Collision and fire on South Korea’s major expressway kills 5, injures 37

    Three of the total injured are in a serious condition, officials said

  • ‘Squid Game’ lead Lee Jung-jae, director Hwang Dong-hyuk bestowed S. Korea’s highest cultural medal

    On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol awarded South Korea’s highest cultural medal to “Squid Game” lead Lee Jung-jae and director Hwang Dong-hyuk. The Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit is the highest tier of cultural decoration given by South Korea. The medal was presented to Hwang and Lee by President Yoon in his Seoul office for their contributions to the national film industry.

  • 'Hang tight!" Police officer dodges truck skidding into patrol car along an icy highway.

    Police dashcam footage captured the alarming moment an Ohio officer avoided a truck sliding down an icy road.

  • Two drivers killed in head-on crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

    A Cadillac crossed the road’s center line and hit an oncoming Toyota, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

  • S.Korea's Yoon orders revamp of response to violations of country's air space

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered a revamp of the military's response to objects violating its airspace, his office said on Thursday, after an intrusion by North Korean drones exposed its difficulty in shooting down small aircraft. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters, though it failed to bring down the drones, which flew over South Korea for hours. Amid criticism over South Korea's air defences at a time of North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, Yoon visited the state-run Agency for Defence Development to check the country's reconnaissance and interception capabilities and called for an overhaul of the response system against "all flying objects".

  • Crash of pickup truck leads to conviction of two poachers

    Two men who committed several wildlife crimes when illegally killing three antelope might have gotten away with it had they not crashed.

  • Former Nazi secretary appeals conviction of accessory to murder of 10,500 prisoners at age of 97

    A 97-year-old woman has appealed her case after she was found to have been an accessory in the murder of 10,500 prisoners at the Nazi Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.

  • Everything's Going Wrong for Conservative Dating App the Right Stuff

    The Right Stuff, the dating app that offers an alternative to all those other “woke” apps, is reportedly experiencing a dearth of users and new downloads three months after release. The Daily Beast first reported that two separate analytics companies have seen a staggering drop off in downloads since the app came online back in September.

  • Santos should resign, say lawmakers in LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus

    Members of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus are joining calls for Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign, demanding the newly elected congressman take accountability for misrepresenting key elements of his background. The statement was signed by seven Democrats in the caucus, who said the “LGBTQ+ community and the people of New York’s Third Congressional District…

  • Remains of teen kidnapped during armed home invasion found: Police

    The remains of an Arizona teenager were found a week after he was kidnapped during an armed home invasion, police said Wednesday. A homicide investigation is now underway. Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken from his Phoenix home on Dec. 19 by "two armed suspects," police said.

  • Lawsuit over ‘severe’ Kentucky school bus crash faults driver, schools as negligent

    The crash in November caused serious or critical injuries to several students and the driver.

  • At least 19 killed in casino fire as victims jump from ledge

    Local officials said over 50 victims were hospitalized, and 13 were "on life support," according to AFP. They say the death toll will likely rise.

  • Coast Guard searching for 4 people in Gulf of Mexico after helicopter crash

    The helicopter was in the process of departing an oil platform in the Gulf when it crashed, the Coast Guard's 8th District announced on Twitter.

  • Rain, floods in Philippines leave 32 dead, others missing

    Heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend have left at least 32 dead and 24 missing, the national disaster response agency said Thursday. More than 56,000 people were still in emergency shelters after bad weather disrupted Christmas celebrations in the eastern, central and southern Philippines. Eighteen of the 32 deaths were reported in the Northern Mindanao region, while 22 of the 24 missing were from Eastern Visayas in the central Philippines and the eastern Bicol region, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

  • UPDATE 1-Italy imposes mandatory Covid tests for travellers from China

    Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers coming from China, where cases are surging, the health minister said on Wednesday. Italy, which was the first nation in Europe to be hit hard by the virus in February 2020 after it emerged in China, is now the first to impose mandatory tests on people arriving from the Asian country grappling with a new wave. Milan's main airport, Malpensa, had already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai on Dec. 26, and the results showed almost one in two passengers was infected.

  • House collapses in raging flood as Philippines hit by torrential rain

    A house collapsed in raging floods as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday.Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town in Misamis Occidental province on December 25.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago's central and southern islands over the weekend due to the shear line or front where cold and warm air collide, state weather bureau PAGASA said.The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that at least 25 people were reported dead and nine were injured, while 26 were missing as of December 28.Of the casualties, 15 were found in the coastal provinces of North Mindanao island in the country's south.The NDRRMC also reported that 81,443 people are currently staying in evacuation centres. Relief goods and cash assistance are being handed out to the flood victims, the agency added.Tropical Philippines sees an average of 20 storms per year. The Southeast Asian nation - ranked among the most vulnerable to climate change - grapples with devastating floods and landslides annually.