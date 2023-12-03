Fire breaks out at historic Swift Mansion in Bronzeville, Chicago Fire Department says

A fire reignited Sunday afternoon at the Swift Mansion, a historic house in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to 4500 South Michigan after a fire broke out on the mansion’s third floor, CFD said. They said the fire was extinguished around noon, and no injuries were reported.

At about 2:45 p.m. CFD said the fire started again in the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, CFD said.

The castle-like mansion with hand-carved oak walls, was built in the 1890s for a daughter of Gustavus Swift, founder of the famed meat company. Later, it was a funeral parlor, office quarters for the Chicago Urban League and home to the Inner City Youth & Adult Foundation.

