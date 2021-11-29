Worcester police: Tenant of Moen Street three-decker attacks officer, starts fire

The fire damaged the upper floors.

WORCESTER – A Moen Street man is accused of attacking a police officer with a pair of scissors, barricading himself in his three-decker apartment and then lighting the building on fire.

Luis Ramirez, 25, of 6 Moen St. is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempted murder and arson of a dwelling.

Other tenants of the building were able to get out safely. The American Red Cross of Central Mass. is aiding the residents.

Police were called to do a welfare check on Ramirez at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, Ramirez came out of his apartment, walked up to an officer and swung a pair of scissors toward the officer, grazing the officer’s face, according to police. The officer radioed for assistance.

Ramirez barricaded himself in his apartment, police said.

A short time later, officers could smell smoke coming from the apartment, with smoke coming from under a door.

Police and fire personnel evacuated all residents from the other floors. They tried to talk Ramirez into coming out of the apartment, but he refused, at one point threatening them, according to police.

Meantime, the fire was extinguished while Ramirez was still inside the apartment. The building's upper floors were damaged.

Eventually, Ramirez was convinced by police to drop the scissors and come out. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

Around 10 a.m., front and side windows of the second and third floor were boarded up.

