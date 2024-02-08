Fire at homeless shelter displaces more than 230 men

More than 230 men are looking a place to stay Wednesday night after fire broke at an Orlando homeless shelter.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. at the Coalition for the Homeless men’s shelter on West Central Boulevard.

Firefighter arrived and were able to evacuate everyone inside.

Unfortunately, due to the damage inside the building is currently unlivable.

The Coalition and its nonprofit partners said the men who were displaced will be able stay at the Orlando Union Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army Orlando and All Saints Church on Wednesday night.

Officials said the displacement is likely to last a minimum of three days – and possibly much longer, depending on the extent of damage.

“We are incredibly fortunate that no one was injured,” said Allison Krall, the coalition’s president and CEO. “And we know that when a crisis happens, our Central Florida community comes together. Everyone is stepping up to help, but there is still a big need.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, the Coalition said it was not a result of arson.

The Coalition is seeking financial donation as well as nonperishable food and bag lunches of sandwiches, chips, fruit and beverages to feed both the displaced men and the coalition’s neighboring Center for Women and Families – whose 200-plus residents normally rely on meals cooked in a kitchen located within the damaged building.

They are also asking for items like pillows, blankets, jackets, socks and other warm clothing for the men.

If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.

Supplies and food can be delivered to the gate at the coalition, 18 North Terry Ave. in Orlando during normal business hours.

