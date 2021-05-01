Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India's Gujarat

  • Video grab of damaged equipment and furniture in the burnt interior of a hospital treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, after a deadly fire, in India's western Gujarat state
  • Video grab of a sign reading "New Covid Centre, Welfare Hospital Bharuch & Research Centre" at the hospital after a deadly fire, in India's western Gujarat state
  • Video grab of damaged equipment and furniture in the burnt interior of a hospital treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, after a deadly fire, in India's western Gujarat state
  • Video grab of damaged equipment and furniture in the burnt interior of a hospital treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, after a deadly fire, in India's western Gujarat state
  • Video grab of damaged equipment and furniture in the burnt interior of a hospital treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, after a deadly fire, in India's western Gujarat state
1 / 5

Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India's Gujarat

Video grab of damaged equipment and furniture in the burnt interior of a hospital treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, after a deadly fire, in India's western Gujarat state
·1 min read

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - At least 18 people, including two healthcare workers were killed in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday, in the country's latest deadly hospital accident.

The fire started around midnight in the intensive care ward of the Patel Welfare Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility, in Bharuch city, 115 miles (185 km) north of state's main commercial city, Ahmedabad

"Sixteen patients and two staff members have died in the fire. Twelve of them died due to fire and smoke," said R.V. Chudasama, a superintendent of police in Bharuch.

"Preliminary investigation shows the fire was caused because of a short circuit," he said.

Local news channels showed footage of a hospital ward completely destroyed in the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet he was "pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch."

India's healthcare system is struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 211,853 people and infected more than 19 million, according to health ministry data on Saturday.

A dozen people were reported killed after a fire in a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in a suburb of Mumbai on April 23. Earlier 22 patients died at a public hospital in Maharashtra where Mumbai is located when oxygen supplies ran out due to a leaking tank.

(Reporting by Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad, Writing by Rupam Jain, editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Hospital fire kills 18 virus patients as India steps up jabs

    A fire in a COVID-19 hospital ward in western India killed 18 patients early Saturday, as the country grappling with the worst outbreak yet steps up a vaccination drive for all its adults even though some states say don't have enough jabs. India on Saturday set yet another daily global record with 401,993 new cases, taking its tally to more than 19.1 million. Another 3,523 people died in the past 24 hours, raising the overall fatalities to 211,853, according to the Health Ministry.

  • India sets another global record for daily COVID-19 cases

    Much-needed medical supplies are starting to arrive in India from around the world, as overwhelmed hospitals are in dire need of oxygen concentrators, COVID tests and masks. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with Carmen Paun, global health reporter at Politico, about why the entire world needs to be worried about what's happening in India.

  • India's Covid vaccine shortage: The desperate wait gets longer

    India is facing a severe shortage of vaccines amid a relentless second Covid wave. How did this happen?

  • 'Nobody is helping': India's hospitals in COVID crisis

    Just hours ago, Manika Goel's mother died of COVID-19. Now, she is sat by her husband's side in a New Delhi hospital - where he is in a critical condition with the virus.39-year-old Amit is wedged between three other patients in a hospital casualty ward.One of many in India, the world's second most populous nation, that is totally overwhelmed with patients.Goel, a software engineer, says she managed to find an oxygen cylinder for her husband.But doctors say he needs a ventilator - and none can be found."He was admitted last night. We brought him at nine o'clock. My mom expired in the morning today because of lack of a ventilator, there was no ventilator, otherwise, she could have survived. Now again, he needs ventilator support. The doctor says we have two days. I have tried, I don't know, thousands of numbers across India - nobody is helping."Thousands of Indians have been frantically searching for beds and life-saving oxygen for their sick relatives - even seeking help from social media apps and personal contacts.Hospital beds that do become available, especially in intensive care units, are snapped up in minutes.The situation is dire.The head of ICU at Holy Family Hospital, Dr. Sumit Ray, told Reuters some patients are dying on their way to hospital, because they are going from hospital to hospital, trying to find a bed."It is very bad. It is beyond bad actually. It is not a crisis, it is a devastatingly bad situation. That's how I can describe it. It's reached a point where crisis is a very mild word for it. At this point of time, we have patients, we are beyond our capacity in the ICU as you can see. We have put in beds, in stretchers between beds. We have run out of ventilators. We are using anaesthesia machines to ventilate patients. We have patients on the ward who are very sick and ideally should be in an ICU but we have no space for them."India's total COVID-19 cases surpassed 18 million on Thursday, and the country has repeatedly broken records recently for the number of fatalities in a single day there.Gravediggers are working around the clock to bury victims.Hundreds have been cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots.Meanwhile, Goel continues to feel helpless - and is worried about what she will tell her eight-year-old son if she has to return home without his father.

  • Climate change threatens Qatar's fish farming

    This is Qatar's first offshore fish farm.It uses floating cages technology to produce 2,000 tonnes of fish annually.But its owners are hoping to double that number by expanding the project - in order to meet a growing demand for fresh fish in local markets and maintain stocks in offshore Gulf waters in the face of climate change.Warming waters, damage to coral reefs and overfishing could cause a 30% decline in future fish catch potential in Qatari waters by the end of the century.That’s according to Pedro Range, Research Assistant Professor at Qatar University."The fish stocks in Qatar are like everywhere else in the world not in a very healthy state. So there's been many years of very strong exploitation and that of course reflected in the declines somehow in the fisheries catches in the past decades…Although the fish species in Qatar are physiologically adapted to extreme conditions, they are probably also very close to the limits of what they can tolerate."Al-Qumra launched Samkna fish farm last November.The company said the project’s location – 30 miles offshore from Qatar’s Ruwais region - is characterized by cool water currents to achieve the best water quality and ensure shorter growth periods for the fish.But Range said it’s not enough to simply rely on local fish preservation efforts."In terms of climate change unfortunately the actions we can take at the local scale are irrelevant. Only on the global scale can these actions have a real effect on climate change. What we can do is control local pressures that interact with climate change in terms of controlling the fishery stocks and habitat availability".A University of British Columbia study in 2018 found that a third of marine species is at risk of becoming extinct in the Gulf by 2090.Al-Qumra is waiting on permits to build new cages which the company said would enable them to meet 60% of local demand in five years’ time.

  • Signs of inflation arrive as the Fed reiterates patience on easy policy

    The economic re-opening is coming alongside a surge in prices, but the Fed is making it clear that they will not flinch in the face of noisy inflation data.

  • Family warned authorities of suspected gunman in North Carolina standoff, sheriff says

    Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were killed during the hourslong standoff. Three others were found dead inside a house.

  • Fire at coronavirus hospital in India kills at least 16

    There were about 70 patients at the hospital at the time of fire of which 24 were admitted in the intensive care unit. All those who were rescued were shifted to another hospital.The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.A fire in a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in India killed at least 13 people last week, as the country struggles to cope with the world's biggest surge of daily coronavirus infections since the pandemic began last year.Fire safety regulations are lax, rarely implemented and not periodically reviewed in most places across India, which results in the breaking of major fires, resulting in loss of life and material.

  • Australia bans return of residents and citizens from India - offenders face fines and jail time

    Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said. The temporary emergency determination, issued late on Friday, is the first time Australia has made it a criminal offence for its citizens to return home. The move is part of strict measures to stop travellers to Australia from the world's second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths. The restrictions come into effect from May 3 and breaching the ban risks civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement. "The government does not make these decisions lightly," Mr Hunt said." However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of Covid-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level." The government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15. India's coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 this week, and cases are nearing 19 million as virulent new strains have combined with "super-spreader" events such as political rallies and religious festivals.

  • EU aims to cut foreign reliance on chips, pharma materials - document

    The European Union aims to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas including raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors, under an industrial action plan to be announced next week. A draft seen by Reuters outlined the urgency of the task ahead, citing Europe's reliance on China for about half of 137 products used in sensitive ecosystems, mainly raw materials and pharmaceuticals and other products key to the bloc's green and digital goals. The updated industrial strategy plan, devised after the COVID-19 pandemic led to bottlenecks in supply chains, will be presented by EU digital chief Margrethe Vestager and EU industry chief Thierry Breton on May 5.

  • Jim Belushi is chasing the magic in cannabis

    Jim Belushi was telling me about his weed, specifically about the small 0.7 gram pre-rolls he sells — the perfect size for the post-COVID era, when passing a joint to a friend is likely discouraged. Belushi started his farm with 48 cannabis plants in 2015. "I'm always chasing magic," Belushi said.

  • Childhood friends mourn death of man killed in hit-and-run in Plymouth; driver charged

    Friends since childhood are mourning the death of a 66-year-old man who was fatally run over in his Plymouth neighborhood by a driver charged with felonies and accused of street racing. Gregory M. Schneider, 66, was struck Wednesday night near his home on County Road 24, Michael Ricci and Mark Garsha said Friday. Garsha, who lives in the Los Angeles area, said he, Schneider and Ricci "were all ...

  • Mama bear and her cubs take a dip in a California vacation rental’s pool, video shows

    The cubs patiently waited for their mother to be done with her bath.

  • UN calls for return to democracy in Myanmar, end to violence

    The U.N. Security Council on Friday again demanded the restoration of democracy in Myanmar and the release of all detainees including Aung San Suu Kyi and strongly backed calls by Southeast Asian nations for an immediate cessation of violence and talks as a first step toward a solution following the Feb. 1 military coup. The council’s press statement followed a briefing by the top U.N. envoy that the strong, united demand for democracy by the people of Myanmar who have been protesting since the coup has created “unexpected difficulties” for military leaders in consolidating power and risks bringing the administration of the nation to a standstill. Christine Schraner Burgener said in remarks to the closed council meeting obtained by The Associated Press that her discussions in the region “compounded” her concern that the situation in Myanmar is deteriorating in all areas.

  • COVID-19: No visitors in TTSH wards after five test positive

    No visitors will be allowed into Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) wards after a fully vaccinated nurse and four others were found to be positive and preliminarily positive respectively for COVID-19.

  • Singapore: What's it like in the best place to live during Covid?

    As the pandemic continues to devastate, one Asian island has emerged as the best place to ride it out.

  • India sets another COVID case record, and Brazil’s health minister makes plea for vaccines

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed above 150 million on Friday, and India set yet another one-day case record, as the Indian army opened its hospitals in the latest effort to address its dire humanitarian crisis.

  • Shakeup in Iran’s presidential office after leaked FM tape

    Iran's president on Thursday replaced the head of a government think tank after a recording of a conversation with the country’s foreign minister leaked out this week. The tape, meant for government records, provided a rare glimpse into the theocracy’s power struggles and set off a firestorm in Iran. The conversation took place as an interview with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif by Saeed Leilaz, an economist.

  • Scientists awaken 'ghosts' in Parkinson’s patients

    Joseph Rey has Parkinson’s disease.As part of his condition, he experiences what’s called ‘presence hallucinations’ – a feeling that somebody is behind when there’s actually no one there."They feel like angels protecting me. They do me no harm. They follow me around. It's reassuring in a way, because I am not alone."Around half of the people with Parkinson's disease experience hallucinations of some sort.The spontaneous nature of the event has made the phenomena hard to study.Now, scientists in Switzerland have devised a way of awakening the 'ghosts' hidden in the brains of Parkinson's disease sufferers to help evaluate their mental health. The process involves using robots to provoke the onset of 'presence hallucinations.' Professor Olaf Blanke of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. "The system is actually quite simple. We have two robots, not one. One robot is in front of the subject and will measure the movement and the second robot will feedback signals to the individual that we're testing, Parkinson's patients or healthy subject, and then when we induce a mis-match, so if the front robot is doing something else from the back robot, this is the condition when the ‘presence hallucination’ occurs."The study involved 56 Parkinson's sufferers in Switzerland and Spain.While the disease has been traditionally defined as a movement disorder, some patients also suffer from mental symptoms like psychosis, depression, cognitive decline and even dementia.Researchers say the growing evidence suggests that hallucinations might be precursors to these more severe mental health symptoms.But they often remain under diagnosed."Hallucinations occur spontaneously. The patient, the doctor, nobody knows when they will occur and we have no control over it so far. So this is an important achievement, that this method and achievement does. We know when it will happen, we know the conditions when it will happen and we can control it across several conditions...What we want to do is try to see whether even 10 years before you develop Parkinson's disease, and there are certain ways of detecting those individuals who may be at risk of developing Parkinson's disease, whether among these individuals we can also have a similar discrimination. So this could lead to findings that, before you have any motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease we can already tell you, based on the test, whether you will have the more severe forms of Parkinson's or not."

  • Subaru now offers pet accessories for a more dog- and cat-friendly car

    Subaru, the brand that wants Americans to love its cars as much as we love our dogs, has now announced that it’s selling a line of vehicular accessories for pets. The items include a rear-seat cover, a cargo-area liner, a ramp to allow pets to easily climb into the back of an SUV, a pet carrier for cats and a harness for dogs, among other things. It’s kind of surprising that Subaru hasn’t done this before, given how hard Subaru hits the dog theme.