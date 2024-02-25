How do fire hydrants work?

(WHTM) — Lining the streets of many cities and towns are fire hydrants. But how do these hydrants get their water and how do firefighters access them?

According to Meyer Fire, there are two types of fire hydrants: wet barrel and dry barrel. Dry barrel hydrants are not water-filled until the valve on the hydrant is opened. These hydrants are the most popular found in the United States. The water valve is located below the ground to prevent the water from freezing in the winter.

Wet barrel hydrants are not as common, but they are found in warmer climates such as southern California and Florida. The hydrants run horizontally to the water supply at each outlet and are always waterfilled. Inspect Point states that wet barrel hydrants sometimes have a life expectancy of over 100 years.

When a fire department arrives on the scene, crews use a special wrench and first remove the nozzle caps that are on the hydrant. Then, firefighters will attach a firehose and use the same wrench to turn on an operating nut. According to Crisp LaDew, this is what turns the hydrant on and allows water to come out.

LaDew states that the amount of water provided by the hydrant is dependent on the supply line that the firefighters use. It is also noted that water pressure is dependent on the underground piping that services the community around the hydrant.,

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.