Fire and Ice festival returns to First Fridays

Jan. 5—GOSHEN — Thanks to Danny Bloss and Howard Busfield, an "Ice Throne" was part of the Fire and Ice Festival for Goshen First Fridays this month.

"I've been doing this for 20 years and have been trained by friends who are professional ice carvers anywhere from Texas to Illinois to Ohio, where they are from," Bloss of South Bend said Friday afternoon. He and Busfield were working on the project at the corner of Main and Washington streets.

A cook at The University of Notre Dame, Bloss said that watching friends do ice carvings got him interested in the craft, and that he now does all the campus ice sculptures where he works.

Busfield, Niles, Michigan, has also worked at Notre Dame, since 1996, where he started ice carving in 2005, taking a beginners class in it.

"We've been here since the beginning, with maybe one or two years off," he said of the Goshen Fire and Ice festival.

Directly across the street, Ryan Frauhiger, Bluffton, a custom wood carver, worked on "Morel Mushroom" as he named it, an ice carving sponsored by the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"Direct sunlight rays will fracture the ice," Frauhiger said on his decision to finish the carving under the canopy at L&M Hair Design.

To learn more visit goshen.org/first-fridays.

