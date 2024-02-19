Fire at Iowa Raptor Project in Solon kills three hawks, gyrfalcon

Wooden mews that hold raptors are the Iowa Raptor Project. A fire that destroyed four of the structures killed four raptors early Friday.

A large fire at the Iowa Raptor Project's property in Solon left four of the birds house there dead.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Friday. North Liberty and Solon Dire departments responded to the call and found four mews, which are enclosures designed to hold birds of prey, engulfed in flames.

'We are deeply saddened to report the loss of 4 of our enclosures and the 4 raptors within to a fire this morning. The incident is under investigation," the Iowa Raptor Project said in a Facebook post Friday morning.

Seen in 2023, Ryan and Holly Anthony are master falconers who manage the Iowa Raptor Project at Macbride Nature Recreation Center.

The four birds that died were two red-tailed hawks, one Harris’s hawk and one gyrfalcon, and the mews holding them were destroyed. The project's other birds are being closely observed for any signs of distress from the fire.

The birds are under the care of licensed master falconers, who are under the oversight of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the University of Iowa.

The project is associated with the university's Wildlife Instruction and Leadership Development program, or WILD, according to its website.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our birds, who our community, including staff, faculty, volunteers, and students, have come to know and love over the years," UI College of Education Dean Dan Clay said in a news release from the project. "Our support and condolences go out to everyone who cared for them, especially to our UI WILD staff and Iowa Raptor Project volunteers."

According to the release, the cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is not yet available.

The Iowa Raptor Project and the Macbride Nature Recreation Area will remain closed until further notice.

What is the Iowa Raptor Project?

Getting raptors comfortable in front of 70,000 Hawkeye fans is the goal of Holly and Ryan Anthony, shown here flanking David Conrads at a packed Kinnick Stadium. Ryan Anthony is director of the Iowa Raptor Project and Holly Anthony is assistant director. Conrads is the director for the University of Iowa WILD (Wildlife Instruction and Leadership Development) program, now within the UI College of Education.

The Iowa Raptor Project is a jointly sponsored program of the university and Kirkwood Community College with the mission of connecting students and the surrounding communities to the conservation of birds of prey and their natural habitats.

The Iowa Raptor Project typically displays 17 birds of prey found in Iowa. It also provides and manages the live hawks that overfly Kinnick Stadium before Iowa Hawkeyes home football games.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Fire takes the lives of four birds at UI's Iowa Raptor Project