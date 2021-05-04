Fire-juggling at home? Lockdown easing a relief for Hungarian circus artists

Hungarian artists prepare for reopening of theatres and shows
Krisztina Than and Krisztina Fenyo
·2 min read

By Krisztina Than and Krisztina Fenyo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - After months of practising aerial acrobatics suspended from the ceiling in her tiny apartment in Budapest with only her cats for an audience, Hungarian circus artist Eszter Kovacs is relishing the prospect of performing in front of people again.

With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease in Hungary, where 40% of the population are now vaccinated, outdoor shows in parks and at cafe terraces are now possible and hopes are rising for a vibrant summer of festivals and concerts.

Kovacs, whose skills also include fire-juggling, maintained her fitness during lockdown through a daily regime of yoga, long walks and acrobatic exercises using two flexible hoops hanging from the ceiling of her 24-square-metre living space.

For the fire-juggling, which would not have been safe to attempt in such a confined space, Kovacs made use of the narrow courtyard of her apartment block.

"We simply had no choice. For us this is not work, this is passion," she said.

Kovacs belongs to an innovative performing arts troupe called Taurin Circus. The group have their first performance of the season in front of paying spectators scheduled for June 13 at a festival. In the meantime, they have planned a series of informal outdoor performances where audiences can donate money if they wish.

The first show, a masked street theatre act performed on stilts with another arts group, took place over the weekend at Budapest's City Park. Despite the cold, windy conditions, a sizeable crowd gathered to watch, visibly enjoying live entertainment after a long hiatus.

This marked a welcome change after months during which interaction with audiences was online only. For Kovacs, that took the form of a regular fortune telling show on Facebook in which her black cat would pick tarot cards.

Fellow group member Kata Ott-Balogh, a pole acrobat, also had to adapt to the peculiar circumstances of lockdown. She installed two vertical poles in the middle of her living room, which also serves as an office.

Also in the troupe is Balazs Gyertyan, who gave up his job at a marketing agency in 2016 to become a professional magician, only for his new career to be brought to a forced halt by the pandemic.

He used lockdown time to work on new acts with his blue-eyed dog Lupin, who performs card tricks. He has also learned new skills in video and photography while running a popular online magic show that helped him get by financially.

"This past year was not about abundance ... but it was good to see that it is possible to live a lower-cost life ... and I don't need to fall into despair if there is a problem."

A sample of the group's work can be viewed at https://www.taurincirkusz.com.

(Writing by Krisztina Than, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to start reunifying migrant families

    Four migrant families separated at the border by the Trump administration will be reunited this week.That's according to the White House. It's a small step toward fulfilling a campaign promise by U.S. President Joe Biden.The prior administration's so-called "zero-tolerance" policy prosecuted parents who crossed the border illegally, and separated thousands of children from their parents without a plan to reunite them. In many cases, parents were deported without their kids.Biden called family separations under Trump a "human tragedy." [BIDEN ON FEBRUARY 2, 2021] "We're going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally not figuratively ripped children from the arms of their families - their mothers and fathers at the border, and with no plan."On a call with reporters, the head of the Department of Homeland Security gave no specific details about the families but said the children were in the U.S. and parents would be allowed to enter through a process called "humanitarian parole."Lee Gelernt, lead attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, estimates that there may be more than a thousand children still separated from their parents.In recent months, the Biden administration has been grappling with a sharp rise in migrant crossings at the border -mostly from Central America.In some cases, families with children are being sent back across the border to Mexico.

  • Haiti: Remaining abducted Catholic clergy released

    The case led to the resignation of the government in Haiti, where kidnappings have surged recently.

  • US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border

    The Biden administration said Monday that four families that were separated at the Mexico border during Donald Trump's presidency will be reunited in the United States this week in what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calls “just the beginning” of a broader effort. Two of the four families include mothers who were separated from their children in late 2017, one Honduran and another Mexican, Mayorkas said, declining to detail their identities. Parents will return to the United States on humanitarian parole while authorities consider other longer-term forms of legal status, said Michelle Brane, executive director of the administration's Family Reunification Task Force.

  • Handicapping Railbird music festival: Six acts to catch and one missed opportunity

    Music critic Walter Tunis gives us the rundown on the don’t miss acts coming to Railbird at Keeneland in August.

  • McDavid help Oilers beat Canucks 5-3 to clinch playoff spot

    Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal and an assist, Tyson Barrie and Dominik Kahun also scored and Leon Draisaitl added two assists for Edmonton in the opener of a four straight games between the teams.

  • At least 23 dead, scores injured after Mexico City Metro overpass collapses onto road

    An overpass of the Mexico City Metro collapsed, sending a train plunging onto the road below, trapping cars and killing at least 23 people.

  • UK mortgage borrowing hits highest levels since records began in 1993

    Data released by the Bank of England showed mortgage approvals for house purchases were 82,700 in March.

  • Exclusive: Novavax plans to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Europe from late 2021 - EU source

    Novavax has told the European Union it plans to begin delivering its COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc towards the end of this year, new guidance that could lead to a formal contract being signed as early as this week, an EU official told Reuters. A deal would see Novavax supply a total of up to 200 million doses of the vaccine, providing the EU with booster shots to help contain the coronavirus and potentially guard against new variants, according to the official, who has direct knowledge of the discussions. Novavax reached a preliminary deal with the bloc in December, but a final agreement has been delayed because the U.S. company has struggled to source some raw materials, Reuters reported in March.

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Vaccine hesitancy slows Africa's COVID-19 inoculation drive

    Serem said some colleagues got the AstraZeneca shot after watching her closely for several days to see if she was okay, but others refused, still wary of possible side effects. Health experts worry that public scepticism about taking the relatively small number of doses African countries have battled to procure could prolong a pandemic that has already killed more than 3.3 million people worldwide. So-called vaccine hesitancy is a global phenomenon.

  • Huge Chinese rocket falling back to Earth in uncontrolled reentry

    Projectile currently orbiting Earth every 90 minutes after space station launch

  • The End of the Pandemic Will Mean a Major Boost for These 2 Buy-and-Hold Stalwarts

    It's no secret that in-person medical appointments are hard to come by in the age of COVID-19. But now that the U.S. appears to be getting the pandemic under control, people are eagerly flocking back to the clinic for everything they've put off, from dental cleanings to heart surgery.

  • Prince Harry Received a Standing Ovation After His Passionate Speech at Vax Live

    "None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering."

  • Judge orders Tesla to provide documents involving Elon Musk’s compensation

    A Delaware judge on Monday ordered lawyers representing Tesla Inc. directors to turn over certain communications that CEO Elon Musk may have shared with the company’s top in-house attorneys before the board approved a compensation plan in 2018 that could net Musk more than $50 billion.

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • Joy Reid calls Tucker Carlson ‘segregationist housewife from the 1950s’ after his repeated on-air attacks

    Fox News host has referred to MSNBC host as ‘race lady’ multiple times during his show

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial on sex-trafficking charges delayed to the fall

    New charges require ‘substantial amount of discovery that is now potentially relevant’, the court says