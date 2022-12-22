Fire that killed several in metro Atlanta was set intentionally, officials say

South Fulton Investigators said a fire that killed four people was set intentionally. Two of those victims were a 7-year-old and her grandmother.

“We’re now investigating this as an intentionally set fire,” said Fire Marshall Donna Dingler of South Fulton Fire Department.

That’s the bold news Dingler announced on Wednesday after the home on Oswego Trail in South Fulton burned down in October.

Months later, fire leaders know the cause.

“Upon investigation of the home, we have determined that we found no accidental electric event that could have caused this fire and we’re now investigating,” said Dingler.

South Fulton Fire Investigators tell Channel 2 Action News the fire started at the home, in the early hours on Oct. 19.

Officials say a total of 12 people were inside the home; eight of them escaped, but four didn’t make it out.

According to fire officials, a 7-year-old girl and her grandmother died.

We spoke to family members back in October.

“I lost my baby mother, my grand daughter, my sister-in-law, and her husband, all perished in the fire,” a family member said.

Two months later, investigators are searching for several people they believe may be responsible for the fire.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill asked Dingler if the persons of interest knew the victims.

“All the people we talked to about the persons of interest are known to the family. (Family members?) There’s nothing I can tell you about each of the family members at this time,” said Dingler.

Dingler said the department used new technology to help them investigate.

“The 3D technology, allowed us to view, the home in so many ways, that it led us to, looking at the fire, the whole house, at the same time, and beginning to realize, the patterns, that also become indicators, for us to look at other things that may indicate intentional fire,” she said.

There is a $10,000 reward for any information that can lead to an arrest(s).

