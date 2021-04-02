Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

  • Volunteers from aid agencies rebuild shelters for Rohingya refugees who lost their dwellings to a devastating fire at Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. At least 15 people, including children were killed and thousands of Rohingya refugees became homeless in Monday's fire. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)
  • Volunteers from aid agencies who arrived to rebuild shelters for Rohingya refugees who lost their dwellings to a devastating fire at Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. At least 15 people, including children were killed and thousands of Rohingya refugees became homeless in Monday's fire. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)
1 / 2

Bangladesh Rohingya

Volunteers from aid agencies rebuild shelters for Rohingya refugees who lost their dwellings to a devastating fire at Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. At least 15 people, including children were killed and thousands of Rohingya refugees became homeless in Monday's fire. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)
·2 min read

COX'S BAZAR,Bangladesh (AP) — A fire on Friday destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, killing at least three people, police and witnesses said.

Local police chief Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said they recovered the bodies from the debris after it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control.

The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees were asleep.

Sayedul Mustafa, the owner of a shop, confirmed the dead were his staff.

Emdadul Haque, an official with the Fire Service and Civil Defense, said they had to struggle for more than three hours to take the fire under control.

He said several others were also injured.

It was not clear how the fire began. It came after another devastating fire last month in the camp left 15 people dead, 560 others hurt and about 45,000 homeless.

Aid agencies and the government said they started rebuilding the shelters after the massive fire last month.

Authorities have sent about 13,000 refugees to an island in recent months, promising better life. The island has been prepared by the government to accommodate 100,000 refugees. Officials said their effort to send more refugees would continue.

Bangladesh has sheltered more than a million Rohingya Muslims, the vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 in a major crackdown by that country’s military.

The U.N. has said the crackdown had a genocidal intent, a charge Myanmar rejects.

Bangladesh has hosted the refugees in crowded refugee camps and is eager to begin sending them back to the Buddhist-majority Myanmar, but several attempts failed because the Rohingya refused to go, fearing more violence in a country that denies them basic rights including citizenship.

The repatriation effort was made even more uncertain in February, when Myanmar's military staged a coup and replaced the elected, civilian government that had been in office since 2016.

Recommended Stories

  • DNA can be collected from the air and could help track viruses

    DNA can be collected from the air, scientists have found in a discovery that could show which animals are in an environment, track viruses or help with forensics. Living organisms are constantly emitting tiny traces of environmental DNA (eDNA) by shedding skin cells, hair, mucous and faeces. Previously, scientists had used these traces to detect which animals are present in bodies of water or soil. But researchers from Queen Mary University of London wanted to find out whether some DNA was also hovering as dust in the air. They took air samples from a room that had housed naked mole-rats and then used existing techniques to check for DNA sequences within the sampled air. As well as identifying the mole-rat DNA they also picked up human DNA, suggesting the sampling could be used for forensic applications or even to determine how viruses such as Covid spread.

  • Bangladesh win toss, bowl in rain-hit New Zealand T20

    Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in a rain-hit Twenty20 International against New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park on Thursday.

  • Spike in manatee deaths in Florida partially attributed to water pollution, decline in food supply

    At least 539 manatees have died in Florida waters from Jan. 1 through March 19 this year, compared to 637 in all of 2020, according to state data.

  • Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle buy mansion 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are now Florida home owners.

  • Ex-Texas sheriff charged again in probe of Black man’s death

    A former Texas sheriff has been charged for the second time with evidence tampering in an investigation into the death in custody of a Black man that was filmed by the police reality TV series “Live PD,” officials announced Thursday. Robert Chody was booked into a Travis County jail on Thursday and released 20 minutes later on a $15,000 bond, a spokeswoman for the county sheriff’s office said. The charge stems from the destruction of video that showed 40-year-old Javier Ambler's last moments in March 2019, when deputies repeatedly shocked him with stun guns.

  • Guilt, regret, helplessness: Watching George Floyd die had a 'profound' impact on witnesses

    Witnesses said they wished they could've intervened as Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck.

  • Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's secrets act; wireless internet suspended

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election that her party swept. In a new measure to stifle communication about the turmoil, the junta ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained since the coup and the junta had earlier accused her of several minor offences including illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.

  • Kremlin says it fears Ukraine could restart conflict in war-torn east

    The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was concerned by mounting tensions in war-torn eastern Ukraine and that it feared Kyiv's government forces could do something to restart a conflict with pro-Russian separatists. The comments came a day after Ukraine's commander-in-chief accused Russia of a military buildup near their shared border and said that the pro-Moscow separatists were systematically violating a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. Around 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict since it first erupted in 2014, Ukraine says.

  • Utah Jazz players feared it was 'the end' when their plane's engine failed after hitting a flock of birds

    Jazz guard Mike Conley said it felt like the plane was breaking apart in midair as players sat in silence, unsure of what was happening.

  • Sharon Stone's memoir: 5 key moments from The Beauty of Living Twice

    The Hollywood star's autobiography details family abuse, that Basic Instinct scene and health scares.

  • 911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’

    “She will always be remembered for her bold spirit.”

  • Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.

  • This is America: Why it's totally normal for Gen Z to use humor to cope with sexual assault trauma

    For this year's Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, Gen Z survivors are coping in a unique way.

  • Immigration detention facility staff fired pepper spray and chemical agents at migrants, disturbing photo shows

    An image from surveillance video at the La Palma Correctional Center shows staff at the facility lined up, spraying chemicals at detainees.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Dodgers begin season in bizarre fashion in loss to Colorado Rockies

    The Dodgers fall to the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on opening day in a bizarre game that had costly defensive mistakes.

  • India Covid-19 vaccination for 45+: Third phase launched as cases rise

    The decision has come amid a sharp increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

  • The Latest: NHL postpones 3 more Vancouver Canucks games

    The NHL postponed three more Vancouver Canucks games on Thursday due to COVID-19 issues. Forward Adam Gaudette, defenseman Travis Hamonic, and a member of the Canucks coaching staff are in NHL COVID-19 protocol. Pending test results in the coming days, it’s expected the Canucks will be able to resume their game schedule next Thursday, but the team can’t practice before Tuesday.

  • France faces rising calls to investigate Mali air strike

    France faced mounting calls from rights groups on Thursday to open an investigation into an air strike by its forces in Mali that a United Nations probe said killed 19 civilians at a wedding party. U.N. investigators published a report on Tuesday about the Jan. 3 strike, concluding that it killed 19 civilians and three armed men near the central Mali village of Bounti. France, which has more than 5,000 troops in Mali and neighbouring West African countries to battle militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, rejected the conclusions, saying it hit Islamist militants only.

  • When will North Texas reach COVID-19 herd immunity? Sooner than you might think

    A mix of the infections and vaccinations ramping up, has north Texas at about 60% immunity, close to the minimum 80% threshold that would make it safe to rollback on mitigation strategies.