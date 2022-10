Oct. 20—They say that if you are going to break the law, try to keep it to one crime at a time.

According to information from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, unlawful fire lane parking led to the arrest of a shoplifter.

Tabitha Taylor, 49, of Antioch, now faces shoplifting and criminal impersonation charges for her role in the incident, which occurred on Saturday around 11:30 a.m.