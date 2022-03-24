Fire marshal investigating Seabrook mobile home fire after one person died

SEABROOK — The state fire marshal and attorney general's office are investigating a fatal fire that destroyed a mobile home early Thursday morning.

The town Police Department received a call at 3:30 a.m. reporting a fully involved fire at 115 Centennial Road. Fire crews responded to put out the fire, which started near the front of the home.

WMUR is reporting that one woman and a dog were found dead inside the home.

Officials from the state fire marshal's office were still at the scene Thursday afternoon.

Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, state Fire Marshal Sean Toomey, and Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker announced Thursday afternoon that authorities were on scene conducting an untimely death investigation.

Additional information, they said, will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.

An autopsy on the victim will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to officials.

The state's fire marshal is investigating a fatal fire at 115 Centennial Road.

In Seabrook: Market Basket to redevelop North Plaza with new store, possible restaurant, more

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Fire in Seabrook NH destroys mobile home, one person and dog died