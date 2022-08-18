The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office seeking information from an August 2, 2022 arson at The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office seeking information from an Aug. 2, arson at Schlotzsky's in the 3700 block of 19th Street.in the 3700 block of 19th Street.

According to the news release from FMO, the suspect, 19-year-old Blair Warner, is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on fire before fleeing the scene at 2:38 a.m.

Two fires were started in the building, one in the kitchen and one in the office, according to the Lubbock Police Department report.

FMO is still seeking information on the location of Warner who is wanted on second-degree felony arson.

Anyone with information related to Warner's location is asked to call Crime Line at 806.741.1000 or Investigator Michael Jones at 806.775.2646. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward, according to the news release.

Crime Line callers may remain anonymous. The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Fire Marshal looking for suspect in Scholtzsky's August fire