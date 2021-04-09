Fire marshal: Man naked below waist accused of home arson

  • This photo provided by Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office shows mobile home that was set on fire in Mamou, La. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says a man wearing nothing below the waist has been arrested and accused of setting fire to a mobile home occupied by a woman, a baby and two other children. The fire marshal's office says 33-year-old James Rozas of Mamou was arrested Friday, April 9, 2021 on charges of arson, attempted murder and violating a protective order after the pre-dawn fire. (Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office via AP)
  • This photo provided by Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office shows an automobile that was set on fire in Mamou, La. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says a man wearing nothing below the waist has been arrested and accused of setting fire to a mobile home occupied by a woman, a baby and two other children. The fire marshal's office says 33-year-old James Rozas of Mamou was arrested Friday, April 9, 2021 on charges of arson, attempted murder and violating a protective order after the pre-dawn fire. (Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office via AP)
1 / 2

Half-Naked Arson Arrest

This photo provided by Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office shows mobile home that was set on fire in Mamou, La. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says a man wearing nothing below the waist has been arrested and accused of setting fire to a mobile home occupied by a woman, a baby and two other children. The fire marshal's office says 33-year-old James Rozas of Mamou was arrested Friday, April 9, 2021 on charges of arson, attempted murder and violating a protective order after the pre-dawn fire. (Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office via AP)
·2 min read

MAMOU, La. (AP) — A man wearing nothing below the waist set fire before dawn Friday to a mobile home occupied by a woman and three children, including a baby, and was arrested without incident before noon, authorities said.

The woman, baby and two school-age children escaped unharmed but the home and the woman's car were total losses, said Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

The woman told investigators that James N. Rozas, 33, was clad only in a hooded sweatshirt and had a gun when he entered the home in Mamou, telling the older children they had to get out because he had set fire to the home and the car parked outside, Rodrigue said.

He was still wearing “no items of clothing below the hoodie” when he was taken into custody about 25 miles (45 kilometers) away late Friday morning on charges of arson, attempted murder and violating a protective order, Rodrigue said.

A news release said Rozas is accused of stealing three vehicles during his flight from Mamou, a south-central Louisiana town about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of the state capital of Baton Rouge.

“They were not carjackings,” Rodrigue said in a phone interview.

Rodrigue said she did not know whether Rozas has an attorney who could speak for him. His bond was set at $915,000, the news release said.

The statement said firefighters were called to the mobile home about 3 a.m. Friday.

The fire marshal's Fugitive Apprehension Team began searching for Rozas while deputies investigated the fire, according to the statement. It said fires were lit at several points in the home and in a vehicle outside the dwelling in Mamou, in Evangeline Parish.

Authorities said several law enforcement agencies, including Louisiana State Police, helped the fire marshal's team track Rozas to the town of Kinder in neighboring Allen Parish.

Recommended Stories

  • No-code publishing platform Shorthand raises $8M

    Shorthand, the Australian startup behind a no-code platform that allows publishers and brands to create multimedia stories, has raised $10 million Australian (just under $8 million U.S.) from Fortitude Investment Partners. CEO Ricky Robinson told me via email that this is Shorthand's first institutional round of funding, and that the company has been profitable for the past two years. "We've been lucky enough to grow to where we are today through an entirely inbound, organic model that leverages the beautiful content that our customers create in Shorthand to generate leads," Robinson wrote.

  • The 2024 Republican presidential primary comes to Trump's doorstep this weekend in Florida

    Trump and others pondering 2024 presidential campaigns are among the guests at a Republican National Committee "spring retreat" in Palm Beach, Fla.

  • ‘...ten minutes remain until you blow.’ Boy, 12, charged with sending bomb threat to school

    The email message was clear: “Theres a bomb in your school ten minutes remain until you blow.”

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • NC Gov. Cooper signs into law special summer school program and teaching of phonics

    Both laws are meant to improve the academic performance of the state’s struggling students.

  • Predators' injury list grows longer with Forsberg on IR

    The Nashville Predators placed forward Filip Forsberg on injured reserve Friday in just one of their updates on an injury list that keeps growing longer. The Predators also said rookie forward Eeli Tolvanen (lower body injury) and defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body injury) now are week to week. Right wing Mathieu Olivier will miss four to six weeks with a lower body injury after being hurt in the second period of Thursday night's 7-1 win over Detroit.

  • Northern Irish loyalists demand Brexit changes, call for end to street violence

    BELFAST (Reuters) -Pro-British loyalist militants in Northern Ireland said on Friday there had been a "spectacular collective failure" to understand their anger over Brexit and other issues as there was some respite in street clashes following a week of riots. Despite appeals for calm from London, Dublin and Washington, the nightly unrest in pro-British areas spread further into Irish nationalist parts of Belfast on Thursday, where police responded to petrol bomb and stone attacks with water cannon. A number of loyalist protests planned for Friday night were postponed in what posters put up in pro-British areas said was a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

  • A guide to Bixby Home, the hub where you can access Samsung’s digital voice assistant

    Bixby Home is a landing page for Bixby commands and tutorials found on any Samsung device that includes the Bixby voice assistant.

  • Another busy hurricane season predicted for 2021. What could it mean for Carolinas?

    At least 17 named storms are forecast for this year.

  • Bedford bombing suspect was charged in February with possessing explosives in Hurst

    For the second time since February, a 37-year-old Tarrant County man has been charged with possessing explosives.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Got your COVID-19 vaccine card? These archivists know how to keep it safe

    Document experts give tips on the best ways to protect your vaccination card, from whether to laminate it to what to keep it in

  • Europe's vaccine drive set to pick up as 100 millionth dose delivered

    Europe has taken delivery of more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that should help the region's initially sluggish inoculation drive finally gather momentum, according to a weekly monitoring report. A total of 104 million doses have been sent to countries in the European Union and European Economic Area, working out at 27.7 doses per 100 inhabitants, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said. It's a rare piece of good news for a vaccination campaign that has relied on a centralised EU procurement and approvals process that has been made to look slow by Israel, Britain and the United States.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Scottish Tory leader urges voters to back Labour or LibDems in seats where rivals can stop SNP

    Douglas Ross has urged unionists to vote Labour or LibDem if they are better placed to defeat the SNP, amid growing fears that Nicola Sturgeon is cruising to a huge Holyrood majority. The Scottish Tory leader on Thursday endorsed widespread tactical voting in an effort to prevent the nationalists claiming a mandate for a new independence referendum, saying that “people should vote for the strongest party to stop the SNP” in constituencies. He claimed that the second ballot - used to elect regional rather than constituency MSPs - is more important in May’s election and called for unionists across the country to back the Conservatives with this vote, regardless of where they live.

  • Louisville’s NWSL franchise hosts first game Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

    Racing Louisville debuts in league’s season-opening Challenge Cup against Orlando Pride.

  • More Boeing 737 Max woes: Airlines grounding some planes again due to electrical issue

    Boeing said it recommends 16 airlines temporarily remove certain Max planes due to a potential electrical issue.

  • York County shooting suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams, will be tested for CTE

    Exclusive: The brain of York County mass shooting suspect Phillip Adams will be tested for CTE. Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner, said that she spoke with the Adams family about having the procedure done.

  • Novant Health closes its NC mass COVID testing centers as demand drops

    Demand for the COVID-19 tests has steadily dropped in Mecklenburg County.