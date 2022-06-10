Fire marshal: 'No evidence' of criminal activity in Bluffton explosion

Jun. 10—BLUFFTON — While the investigation into Wednesday's house explosion outside of Bluffton is ongoing, the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office said that any link to criminal activity appears unlikely.

According to SFM Public Information Officer Andy Ellinger, the explosion and ensuing fire at 2275 state Route 103 occurred at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, and an adult male and adult female were in the residence at the time. Both of the occupants were found deceased in the debris, confirming an earlier report from the Bluffton Fire Department.

The blast and subsequent fire completely destroyed the structure, Ellinger confirmed.

"It's under investigation currently," Ellinger said, "but the investigators can not eliminate a propane gas leak as the cause at this time. They're not saying that's what it is, but they can not eliminate that."

Ellinger also noted that "the investigator did add that he sees no evidence or indication of any criminal activity."

The bodies of the two victims were transported to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy, Ellinger said, adding that the identities of the victims would have to come from the Hancock County Coroner's Office.

A representative from the Hancock County Coroner's Office said the identities of the two victims have not yet been released, and no timeline has been set for that information to be made public, adding that the decision on when to release the identities of decedents is made on a case-by-case basis.

The property had been owned by Charles and Rachel Collins since 2017, according to records from the Hancock County Auditor's Office.

