Fire marshal says Foster Twp. blaze was deliberately set

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.

Feb. 19—Investigators are asking the public for help as they investigate a Feb. 8 fire that damaged a Foster Twp. duplex.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal determined the fire at 148 Washington St. was intentionally set and learned that one to two people were squatting there. While the 148 side of the home was vacant, a family lived on the 150 side and their home was damaged in the blaze as well.

Neighbors reported seeing two people walking around the neighborhood days prior to the fire and investigators believe the pair don't have a permanent home and roam around the Freeland area. They were last spotted in dark clothing, winter hats and backpacks and appeared to have small builds. Police wish to question to them.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact the fire marshal unit at 570-459-3890, or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 800-4PA-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be shared on the crime stoppers website. Everyone providing information remains anonymous, according to crime stoppers and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Flames broke out at 148-150 Washington St., just outside of Freeland Borough after 5 p.m. that day. An adult couple and children who lived on the 150 side weren't home at the time but their pet dog, a puggle, ran from the house during the fire and was missing for two days before he was returned by a good Samaritan who spotted him in the area.

Fearnots of Foster Twp. firefighters raced to the brick house around 5:15 p.m. in below-freezing temperatures and were assisted by multiple surrounding fire departments as heavy black smoke poured from the building. The home is on the corner of Wyoming Street, a block off Route 940.

Contact the writer: achrist

man@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

