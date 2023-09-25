Fire marshal's office: Hagerstown man set fire to van, abandoned it on railroad tracks

A Hagerstown man faces charges of arson after state fire marshals say he set fire to his own vehicle last week after it became stuck near a set of railroad tracks.

Merridth Richard Boyd, 50, was charged with second-degree arson after being arrested Friday, according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Deputy fire marshals were called to the railroad tracks behind the 14600 block of Daley Road about 9:15 p.m. Sept. 18. Daley Road runs south from Mason-Dixon Road, east of Md. 63.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies had been called initially for a vehicle driving on the railroad tracks at that spot, according to the release. The deputies told the fire marshal's office they saw a fire inside the 2002 Ford Econoline van.

The sheriff's deputies found the driver, Boyd, lying nearby, the release states.

Maugansville Goodwill Volunteer Fire Co. was called to extinguish the fire. Meanwhile, Boyd told the deputies and firefighters he might have hurt his arm, so he was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown, according to the release.

Fire officials found the remnants of a couch inside the van and determined the fire started inside the vehicle, according to the release.

Witnesses later told authorities they heard an engine rev several times, then saw the driver get out of the van while fire was seen inside the rear cargo area, according to the release. The witnesses said the driver walked away.

After being arrested and processed, Boyd was released on $10,000 unsecured personal bond. It was not immediately clear Monday whether he had an attorney.

