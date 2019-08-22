Here's Why the FIRE Movement Is Such a Hot Topic

Something called the FIRE movement has been generating a lot of heat in financial circles with its central belief that if you take saving money to extremes, you can retire at an age when many people are still getting their careers off the ground.

But there's more to it than that, and FIRE also has become somewhat controversial.

What does FIRE mean?

kosmos111 / Shutterstock

FIRE says you can retire at 35 or even younger.

More

FIRE is an acronym that stands for "financial independence, retire early."

The idea behind it is that if you make the right lifestyle choices, you can save a significant amount of money — enough to retire much younger than the traditional retirement age of 65.

FIRE's true believers say it's possible to retire at 45. Or 35. Or even younger.

J.P. Livingston, who blogs at TheMoneyHabit.org, has made a name for herself with her story of how she was able to retire with $2.25 million — at the age of 28.

How did FIRE start?

Milkovasa / Shutterstock

FIRE was inspired by a 1992 book.

More

The FIRE movement traces its roots to Your Money or Your Life, a 1992 book by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez that popularized the concept of financial independence: having enough money to pay your bills so you don't have to work.

"You need not be resigned to devoting the majority of your waking hours to making money," says the book's introduction. "The nine-to-five grind may be the societal default, but you can steer your life down different highways — with off-ramps to your true calling and a more pleasing future."

Another writer who gets credit for stoking FIRE is Jacob Lund Fisker, author of the 2010 book Early Retirement Extreme. Fisker says he was able to retire at 33 from his job as a nuclear astrophysicist by saving a ton of money, then learning to get by on just $7,000 a year.

"The real problem is not how much we earn; it's how much we waste, perhaps to demonstrate our supposed wealth, when we spend it," he writes.

How are people saving enough to FIRE?

George Rudy / Shutterstock

FIRE followers embrace frugal measures, like cooking all meals at home.

More