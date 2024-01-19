Fire near I-10 in Gautier produces heavy smoke and police warn drivers to avoid area

A grass fire in Jackson County was producing heavy smoke near the I-10 in Gautier, and authorities warned drivers to avoid the area Friday afternoon.

The fire’s scale was not immediately clear. It is burning near I-10 at Exit 61 in Gautier, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said.

The Gautier Fire Department said there was an active wood fire burning in Crane Refuge. It warned drivers to avoid the Frontage Road area.

Traffic is being diverted to Martin Bluff Road because of the flames and smoke, the fire department said.

