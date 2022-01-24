Fire near Big Sur, California; hundreds evacuated

Associated Press

NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. Denmark is sending a frigate and deploying F-16 war planes to Lithuania; Spain will also send warships and could send fighter jets to Bulgaria; and France stands ready to send troops to Romania. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO will “take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies.”