Fire near Broadmoor neighborhood Saturday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) knocked down a structure fire near the Broadmoor neighborhood Saturday night on Jan. 28.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD responded to 925 South 8th Street where heavy smoke was coming out of a building just before 8 p.m. Due to the building’s size and access a second alarm was called.

At 8:22 p.m. CSFD reported that the fire had been knocked down. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

