Fire in Newtown Township claims life of elderly woman

An elderly woman is dead following an early morning fire in the Newtown Grant development, authorities said.

Police and fire officials responded to a report of a house fire in the 400 block of Mahogany Walk at the Newtown Township development shortly before 4:30 a.m. Police, who arrived first, reported heavy smoke and fire at the home, authorities said.

Police forced entry into the home but they were driven back by fire and smoke.

After the fire was brought under control, first responders found an elderly woman dead in the second floor bedroom.

Her name was not released immediately pending family notification, police said. An autopsy is scheduled.

Newtown Emergency Services and Newtown Township police are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Fire under investigation in Newtown Grant after woman found dead