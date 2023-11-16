Fire at north Georgia landfill expected to burn for days, will be visible from long distance

The Barrow County Fire Department confirmed it responded to a fire at a landfill Wednesday.

Channel 2 Action News viewers shared photos of the heavy flames that they could see from their homes.

“The flames have been seen higher than the tree tops,” Matt Sharbel said.

Barrow fire spokesman Capt. Scott Dakin said the fire happened at the landfill off Hwy 11 just before midnight.

“The fire was growing rapidly due to the amount of inert wood products,” Dakin said.

Firefighters and the Georgia Forestry Commission worked to stop the landfill fire from spreading to nearby homes and Holsenbeck Elementary School. The crews got the fire under control, but it will be burning for days, according to Dakin.

“We will have firefighters on scene during this time to keep the fire under control. The fire is visible for a long distance.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

