Fire in Northwest DC displaces seven people

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said a fire broke out early Monday morning displacing seven people.

The fire happened in the 4900 block of Foote St. in Northeast, D.C.

There were no injuries reported and the neighboring duplex to the building that caught on fire was OK.

The fire displaced four adults and three children.

DC Fire and EMS said in a post that this was the “first significant fire” in D.C. for 2024.

