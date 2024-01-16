Fire in Norwich residence prompts Red Cross response: what we know

A house fire in Norwich Saturday night forced the American Red Cross to find shelter for two adults and one child.

According to Yantic Deputy Fire Chief B.J. Herz, his department along with auto aid from the Norwich Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. to 37 Woodrow Avenue in Norwich for a report of smoke in the basement and a possible structure fire.

After finding a zero-visibility smoke condition in the basement, a working fire was declared. This brought in units from the East Great Plain and Taftville volunteer fire departments as well as the Mohegan Tribal Fire Department.

The house at 37 Woodrow Avenue in Norwich.

“It was more of a smoke event than a serious fire,” Herz said. “It was a small fire in a basement in one corner and it had a heavy smoke condition.”

The basement fire was located and extinguished along with smoke removal. Units on scene started to be released within 30 minutes. Taftville left a crew on scene and two East Great Plain units covered the Yantic fire district for about an hour.

CT DEEP called in to remove melted batteries

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was called to the scene to remove some batteries that had melted in the fire.

“We just wanted to make sure those were discarded properly,” Herz said regarding the batteries... “Lithium-ion batteries can start fires all on their own, so we just wanted to err on the side of caution and get those out of the house and the only people that can do that is DEEP.”

Most units had cleared the scene within an hour with the exception of one crew, who assisted the Norwich Fire Marshal’s Office with lighting the home during the investigation. The last agency left the scene at approximately 12:00 a.m. Sunday.

Moderate fire and heat damage occurred in a small area within the basement. In addition, minor to moderate smoke damage was found throughout the home.

Firefighters sustained minor injuries

Several Yantic firefighters sustained minor injuries from the fire.

The victims were uninjured in the fire. The American Red Cross was notified and responded to the scene, finding shelter for the two adults and one child.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation by the Norwich Fire Marshal’s Office as of Tuesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Three safe following Woodrow Ave. Norwich house fire