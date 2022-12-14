Fire at NYPD evidence warehouse
Eight people suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a fire at a New York Police Department warehouse that houses DNA evidence from crime scenes. (Dec.13)
Eight people suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a fire at a New York Police Department warehouse that houses DNA evidence from crime scenes. (Dec.13)
A massive fire tore through in an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn Tuesday, destroying DNA evidence and potentially endangering multiple criminal cases, NYPD and FDNY officials said. The blaze broke out at the Erie Basin Auto Pound on Columbia St. in Red Hook about 10:30 a.m., authorities said. The flames may have been sparked by an ion-lithium battery that was being stored at the impound yard on ...
Eight people suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a fire at a New York Police Department warehouse that houses DNA evidence from crime scenes as well as cars, e-bikes and motor scooters, police and fire officials said. The fire at the Erie Basin Auto Pound, a low warehouse situated atop a long, curving breakwater on the Brooklyn waterfront, broke out at around 10:30 a.m., FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said. The volume of fire quickly overwhelmed firefighters who had gone inside to battle the blaze and then had to retreat and fight it from the outside, Hudgens said.
Prosecutors from the Department of Justice are investigating cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its executives for alleged money laundering and sanctions violations, Reuters reported.
Nick Sirianni and the Eagles are the first team to stamp their ticket to the playoffs. Find out how Sirianni and other coaches graded out this week.
The COVID-19 vaccines developed by biotech companies Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson saved more than 3 million American lives over a two-year period, according to new research from the Commonwealth Fund. The first coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. was administered in December 2020. Since then, health care workers have put more than 655 million…
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged seven social media influencers with securities fraud, saying Wednesday that they were part of a $100 million
At least eight people were injured at a New York Police Department evidence compound after it caught on fire. The injured included emergency personnel and civilians.
The FDNY responded to a 3-alarm fire at an NYPD evidence station in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, resulting in the injuries of three firefighters.
Morocco and its former colonizer France are facing off in the World Cup semifinal Wednesday in a historic match that has left both nations in the grip of excitement and anticipation — and fear of possible unrest. Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56, giving the match political and emotional resonance for both nations. Fans will be able to gather to watch the encounter on large screens placed in public squares in cities around Morocco, while many also will be watching from home or cafes.
The legislation will keep marriage equality the law of the land no matter what the Supreme Court does.
"Love Life" and "The Nevers" are canceled, and "Gordita Chronicles" is also getting taken off the service.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage. Hundreds of people gathered on the White House South Lawn to commemorate the Respect for Marriage Act becoming law. "Today is a good day," Biden said as he took the podium after Vice President Kamala Harris.
The Indian rupee slipped against the dollar on Tuesday, mirroring the fall in Asian currencies ahead of the U.S. inflation report, while importer-led demand for the greenback weighed. Dollar demand by domestic players continued, with importers of oil and other commodities "bidding heavily" for the U.S. currency, a foreign exchange trader said. Asian currencies were weaker against a steady dollar index ahead of the November U.S. consumer prices report.
The custom-built Marmol Radziner home in Venice exudes earthy, California cool.
A step-by-step instruction video demonstrates how Russian soldiers can arrange to surrender to Ukraine via drone.
The pre-war co-op in Greenwich Village features eye-catching interiors, naturally.
Jens Stoltenberg said NATO "strived for decades to develop a better, more constructive relationship with Russia," but Ukraine invasion wrecked that.
The second volume to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan is almost here, and we finally have a glimpse of what’s to come. In the new trailer for the upcoming three episodes, shared by the streaming platform on Dec 12, it looks like the second part of the series will continue […]
A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced Istanbul's popular opposition mayor to nearly three years jail in a politically charged defamation trial that effectively bars him from standing in next June's presidential election.
The supermodel debuted the chic, icy look last night at the U.S. premiere of 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'