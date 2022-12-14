Fire at NYPD evidence warehouse

Associated Press

Morocco and its former colonizer France are facing off in the World Cup semifinal Wednesday in a historic match that has left both nations in the grip of excitement and anticipation — and fear of possible unrest. Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56, giving the match political and emotional resonance for both nations. Fans will be able to gather to watch the encounter on large screens placed in public squares in cities around Morocco, while many also will be watching from home or cafes.