Fire at offices of conservative organizations in Golden Valley under investigation as arson, ATF says

Fires at the Golden Valley offices of several conservative organizations are being investigated as arson, according to the ATF.

“The fires obviously were set by someone,” said John Hinderaker, president of Center of the American Experiment, in a Friday statement. “They targeted conservative organizations, they didn’t firebomb the chiropractors or psychologists or the Manufacturers Alliance. We are cooperating with the FBI to try to identify the perpetrators.”

The fires happened about 2 a.m. Sunday outside the first floor offices of American Experiment and TakeCare, and in the third-floor offices of the Upper Midwest Law Center, according to an American Experiment press release. There was no visible fire damage to the second floor of the three-story building, which houses a variety of small businesses.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating with the FBI, Minnesota State Fire Marshal, Golden Valley fire, Hennepin County fire investigative team and Hennepin County sheriff, a local ATF spokesperson said Friday. Because it’s an ongoing investigation, she said they are limited in providing details.

American Experiment staff is working remotely while arrangements are made for alternate office space.

“Judging by the damage from the fire, it will take months to repair the building once the arson investigation is complete,” the media statement said. The American Experiment refers to itself as “Minnesota’s Think Tank.”

Related Articles