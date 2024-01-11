Fire at old Grand Motel and the building’s new direction

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Grand Motel was forced to shut down due to being a nuisance to the city for decades. Flames tore through part of the building Tuesday.

“I got a call about seven something stating it was a fire,” property owner Monique Buchanan said. “I got a call, and the fire chief says he thinks it was an electrical fire.”

In August 2023, the city ordered the motel to close until the property met all standards and updated all code violations. New property owner Monique Buchanan plans to rename the building the Eagles Nest Facility.

“We named it that because we are not targeting one specific group as far as domestic violence (and) HIV,” Buchanan said. “This is a facility to help any individual that has went through any type of trauma or medical illness that needs survival skills.”

Due to the fire being contained in a short period of time, only six units were affected. The other 54 units are without damage.

“I spoke with the city attorney; all of those nuisances will be removed since I did purchase the property,” Buchanan said. “They just wanted to keep old owners off of any type of ownership. So, I own the building 100% now.”

Buchanan is in need of donations to help bring this new cause to reality.

“We have to add a new sprinkler system. That’s why we need donations,” said Buchanan.

Donations to the new Eagles Nest Facility that aids individuals dealing with trauma and mental health problems can be made at www.TheEndViolenceCenter.com.

