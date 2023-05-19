Fire in the Pines is believed to be arson

May 19—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City woman was arrested after being accused of setting a man's campsite on fire, according to Traverse City Police Department Capt. Matt Richmond.

On Thursday around 11:12 p.m., Grand Traverse County's central dispatch reported they received multiple calls about a potential wildfire in the 600 block of South Division Street in an area commonly known as "the Pines."

By the time the Traverse City Fire Department showed up to extinguish the fire, they said the flames had already destroyed a campsite, tree and nearby vegetation.

There was one Traverse City man, 38, who was in the campsite at the time it sparked. Richmond said the man was able to walk out of his tent and suffered no injuries.

After further investigation, Richmond said his officers determined the fire had allegedly been started on purpose by a 40-year-old Traverse City woman.

The suspect allegedly poured gasoline onto an active campfire and tent while the man was still inside, according to a statement from TCPD.

Richmond said the woman fled the area before officers arrived that night. She was later found, he said, and arrested for allegedly intentionally causing the fire to the man's campsite.

Officers reported that while they were searching the woman, they found a stun gun in her backpack.

She is currently in custody at the Grand Traverse County Jail, accused of arson and possession of a portable device or weapon directing electrical current, impulse, wave or beam.