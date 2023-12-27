Fire, police units on Goshen fire scene

Dec. 26—GOSHEN — Goshen police and firefighters extinguished a house fire Tuesday afternoon on the city's north side.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing out of a front window of the house at 209 W. Oakridge Ave., when firefighters arrived shortly after the initial call at 3:15 p.m. Animals were reportedly inside.

The fire was under control in less than an hour.

Investigators were still at the scene at around 6 p.m.

