Fire at predominantly Black church in York County SC investigated by FBI, sheriff as arson

Fire at a predominantly Black church in York County, South Carolina, is being investigated by federal officials and sheriff’s deputies as possible arson.

Officials are working to determine precisely when the fire happened at Catawba Chapel AME Zion Church on Hall Spencer Road, southeast of Rock Hill. No injuries were reported.

Church members discovered damage to the church when they gathered Thursday to prepare for Sunday worship services, according to York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. The fire caused damage estimated at around $40,000, a sheriff’s office incident report states. The pews at the front of the church had been burned, the report states.

“We are resolved to work with our federal partners to thoroughly investigate this crime,” Tolson said Friday. “The victims and the public deserve nothing less. It is our hope we can identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Church arson is SC and federal crime

The investigation as of Friday had not shown any racial motivation, according to a statement from Cpl. Johnathan Gilbert of the sheriff’s office.

The investigation includes federal, state and local law enforcement, according to Tolson. The York County Sheriff’s Office, York County Fire Marshal’s Office, FBI, ATF, and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division all were at the scene late Thursday, according to documents obtained by The Herald.

Federal law enacted in 1996 makes church arson a federal crime.

Efforts to reach federal law enforcement and church officials Friday were unsuccessful.

The suspected arson at a church, which has a congregation made up mainly of people of color, is the second in York County in about six months. In November, a fire still under investigation as arson, happened at New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church on Ogden Road south of Rock Hill.

Officials have not said if there is any connection between the two church fires.

Check back for updates on this developing story.