Fire Prevention Week | Morning Blend

Several Indian startups, along with venture capital funds and private equity investors, are scrambling to build investment strategies as they race to tap into a rare available opportunity in the nation: banks. Premji Invest, Multiples, Zerodha, Gaja Capital and MobiKwik are among those who are evaluating an investment in Nainital Bank, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, TechCrunch reported last week. Four consortia, comprising as many as 16 participants, are vying for the Bank of Baroda unit, sources familiar with the matter said.