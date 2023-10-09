Fire Prevention Week | October 9, 2023 | News 19 at 6 p.m.
This week is fire prevention week across the U.S. Every year, the National Fire Protection Association tries to make us all more aware of fire safety.
This week is fire prevention week across the U.S. Every year, the National Fire Protection Association tries to make us all more aware of fire safety.
The most popular device in the Fire tablet lineup just got a huge upgrade! It's already a best seller and is 30% faster than the old version.
Which players will lead the waiver wire rush ahead of Week 6? Consider this trio of players who are set to increase in fantasy value.
Davante Adams is ready to show out against his former team.
Audi’s loaded version of its flagship gasoline-powered Q8 SUV — the SQ8 — made its formal public debut at the Qatar version of the Geneva motor show.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
October Prime Day takes place on the 10 and 11, but these Amazon device deals are available early. Shop doorbells, TVs and more.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 9-15.
Tyler Herro was right in the middle of the Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat trade rumors this offseason.
After losses in Game 1, the Braves and Dodgers are looking to even their series in Monday's Game 2s.
Adding a teenager to your policy carries a hefty price tag. Here’s why your car insurance rates are affected – and what you can to do save money.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
"I’ve done this with three pairs of patent leather shoes and it’s worked every time." The post How to break in new loafers without suffering through blisters appeared first on In The Know.
Mr. Beast latest challenge is ruffling feather on TikTok. The post TikTokers debate ethics of MrBeast’s newest lockdown challenge appeared first on In The Know.
The PC market might have finally bottomed out.
With a bevy of bargains already live across the web, we cherry-picked those worth snapping up now — save up to 80% on Apple, Shark and more.
Stay ahead of the end-of-year rush: Score big now on favorites from Crocs, Serta, Dyson, Nintendo, Lego and ... Monopoly!
You'll want to keep this one out on your counter. The post Walmart just marked down its best-selling (and prettiest) air fryer from Drew Barrymore’s kitchen line appeared first on In The Know.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
Schools clamor to earn a high spot on the annual list, but critics say it warps the idea of what a high-quality education should actually be.
Alphabet subsidiary Waymo is expanding its service area in San Francisco despite protests against robotaxis, while rival Cruise grapples with crashes and other incidents. Waymo riders can now access the service across the vast majority of SF, Waymo announced on Monday on social media site X. The company had limited rides in many of the city's northeastern neighborhoods — including Fisherman's Wharf, Embarcadero and Chinatown — to a couple thousand users. Waymo's services are still limited to folks who've made it through the company's waitlist.