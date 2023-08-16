Fire prompts evacuations at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

TechCrunch

Nobody loves managing configuration files for their applications, and as systems get ever more complex and distributed, errors -- and the potential security issues that come with them -- can easily multiply. Infrastructure-as-code has gone mainstream over the course of the last few years, and now Tel Aviv–based open source startup Configu wants to bring configuration-as-code for application management to more developers as well. A number of angel investors, including Ariel Maislos, Marc Epstein, Haim Kopans and Omer Schneider, also participated in this round.