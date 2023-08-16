Fire prompts evacuations at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex
Fire prompts evacuations at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex
Fire prompts evacuations at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex
It's time for an upgrade.
New York City becomes the latest government to issue new rules banning TikTok, a measure meant to ward off potential security threats from China. The state of New York also issued its own ban against TikTok on government devices in 2020. The U.S. House of Representatives banned the use of TikTok on government devices in December.
New York City will ban TikTok from government devices, The Verge reported on Wednesday.
Texas is the favorite to win the Big 12 in its last season in the league.
Solo Stove's latest pizza oven is a gas-only model that's more affordable than its previous multi-fuel option.
The No. 1 best-selling nonstick Always Pan now comes in a larger size that's perfect for making family dinners, batch cooking and meal-prepping!
Time to cut the cord! With its built-in Wi-Fi, this Insignia beauty lets you break free from cable.
Nobody loves managing configuration files for their applications, and as systems get ever more complex and distributed, errors -- and the potential security issues that come with them -- can easily multiply. Infrastructure-as-code has gone mainstream over the course of the last few years, and now Tel Aviv–based open source startup Configu wants to bring configuration-as-code for application management to more developers as well. A number of angel investors, including Ariel Maislos, Marc Epstein, Haim Kopans and Omer Schneider, also participated in this round.
Batman: Arkham Trilogy — which includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Knight and the expansions for all three games — will land on Nintendo Switch on October 13th.
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
They're actually useful and, of course, cute.
At least 96 people have been confirmed dead and 1,000 others are missing in Hawaii in what is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in over a century, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
So-called tent cities can be dangerous and unhealthy, but many activists say breaking them up causes even more harm to people who are already living on the brink.
Nikola stock fell on Monday after the electric semi-truck maker said it would temporarily pause Class 8 Tre truck sales due to a fire risk stemming from a battery pack.
Netflix announced today it will begin testing its games across more devices, including TVs and computers, in addition to mobile phones, where its games already run today. The tests will begin today in Canada and the U.K. with a "limited number" of Netflix subscribers who will be given the chance to test games on their TVs. On TVs, the games can be played on select devices from Netflix's initial partners, including Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN.
The Cowboys were good last season, but not good enough.
As the genre turns 50, hip-hop legends, fans and more are helping to mark the musical milestone. Here's why.
There are already more than 500 autonomous vehicles on the road in San Francisco, and two of the largest AV operators recently won approval to add more.
AI and climate change represent two ways humans may ravage life as we know it on Earth, but the former can also help with the consequences of the latter. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) revealed a new program today that uses AI to detect wildfires. Created in partnership with the University of California San Diego, the Alert California AI program takes feeds from 1,032 360-degree rotating cameras and uses AI to “identify abnormalities within the camera feeds.” It then notifies emergency services and other authorities to check if a potential blaze warrants a response.
This week's podcast sees us recap the Toyota Land Cruiser reveal from the ground, cover a lot of other news and drive some other hybrid Toyotas.