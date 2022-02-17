Fire rages through iconic Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan, videos show

Flames swallowed Oakland Hills Country Club as the blaze raged through the historic building, photos and video show.

Officials say the fire started in the iconic clubhouse at about 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 17, WXYZ reported.

Firefighters quickly responded to control the fire, The Detroit News reported. No flames were visible from the outside of the building shortly before 12:30 p.m. ET, video shows.

An employee at the clubhouse said management reports all employees safely escaped, according to WXYZ.

Roads in the area are closed, police said.

BREAKING: Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse in Bloomfield Township catches on fire. More to come on @freep. pic.twitter.com/UAO8w6SSJm — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 17, 2022

The roof of the clubhouse has collapsed at Oakland Hills CC pic.twitter.com/5ThSAdR8J7 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 17, 2022

Images from the current fire at Oakland Hills CC are chilling. Building dates back to 1922. Awful.



Video submitted from an individual on the ground: pic.twitter.com/UdiP8G0D7i — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 17, 2022

A source forwarded me this video of the fire, apparently not too long after it started, at the Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse in Bloomfield Township.



Here’s what we know so far https://t.co/XVowZCes2J pic.twitter.com/W4tizHlDgA — Kirk Pinho (@kirkpinhoCDB) February 17, 2022

Oakland Hills’ clubhouse is on fire this morning.



First and foremost I hope no one is harmed, second to that, please save the clubhouse and it’s history!!! pic.twitter.com/1dLreFsUeZ — Society of Golf Historians (@SHistorians) February 17, 2022

Oakland Hills Country Club - Bloomfield Twp., MI. Fire has all but destroyed the iconic wood building, believed the second largest in Michigan behind only the Grand Hotel. More ⁦@WWJ950⁩ and https://t.co/NcwIrwPs9B. pic.twitter.com/6sIrhWiiIL — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) February 17, 2022

The cause of the fire, and the extent of its damage, are not known.

Golf club history

Oakland Hills Country Club was founded in 1916 and has hosted 14 majors or USGA championships:

Six U.S. Opens

Two U.S. Senior Opens

U.S. Women’s Amateur

Two U.S. Men’s Amateurs

Three PGA Championships

The club also hosted the the Ryder Cup in 2004.

So sad to see this. Played my first Ryder Cup in 2004 at Oakland Hills and will have fond memories for life. My thoughts are with everyone and I hope no one was injured. https://t.co/WZs9jkSoxv — Paul Casey (@Paul_Casey) February 17, 2022

It is home to “irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art going back a century,” the Detroit Free Press reported, most which is expected to be damaged.

Oakland Hills Country Club is in Bloomfield Township, about 25 miles northwest of Detroit.

Golfers react to fire

As news of the fire spread, golfers took to social media to share their memories of Oakland Hills Country Club.

“Unreal. Most importantly, hope everyone is OK,” one person said. “Playing Oakland Hills also meant spending an hour walking through the clubhouse and marveling at the history there. One of my favorite golf moments.”

“One of my favorite pics. My son, @Buccigross_22 teeing off in front of Oakland Hills clubhouse outside Detroit,” ESPN anchor John Buccigross tweeted. “A massive piece of American Golf history destroyed by fire. The priceless artifacts inside meticulously displayed with love of history & golf now ashes. Irreplaceable.”

One of my favorite pics. My son, @Buccigross_22 teeing off in front of Oakland Hills clubhouse outside Detroit…A massive piece of American Golf history destroyed by fire. The priceless artifacts inside meticulously displayed with love of history & golf now ashes. Irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/hl7En5yXXU — House of Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 17, 2022

A man described as a “longtime Oakland Hills member” told a Detroit News reporter, “It’s hard to talk when you’re crying.”