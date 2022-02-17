Fire rages through iconic Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan, videos show

Kaitlyn Alanis
·3 min read

Flames swallowed Oakland Hills Country Club as the blaze raged through the historic building, photos and video show.

Officials say the fire started in the iconic clubhouse at about 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 17, WXYZ reported.

Firefighters quickly responded to control the fire, The Detroit News reported. No flames were visible from the outside of the building shortly before 12:30 p.m. ET, video shows.

An employee at the clubhouse said management reports all employees safely escaped, according to WXYZ.

Roads in the area are closed, police said.

The cause of the fire, and the extent of its damage, are not known.

Golf club history

Oakland Hills Country Club was founded in 1916 and has hosted 14 majors or USGA championships:

  • Six U.S. Opens

  • Two U.S. Senior Opens

  • U.S. Women’s Amateur

  • Two U.S. Men’s Amateurs

  • Three PGA Championships

The club also hosted the the Ryder Cup in 2004.

It is home to “irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art going back a century,” the Detroit Free Press reported, most which is expected to be damaged.

Oakland Hills Country Club is in Bloomfield Township, about 25 miles northwest of Detroit.

Golfers react to fire

As news of the fire spread, golfers took to social media to share their memories of Oakland Hills Country Club.

“Unreal. Most importantly, hope everyone is OK,” one person said. “Playing Oakland Hills also meant spending an hour walking through the clubhouse and marveling at the history there. One of my favorite golf moments.”

“One of my favorite pics. My son, @Buccigross_22 teeing off in front of Oakland Hills clubhouse outside Detroit,” ESPN anchor John Buccigross tweeted. “A massive piece of American Golf history destroyed by fire. The priceless artifacts inside meticulously displayed with love of history & golf now ashes. Irreplaceable.”

A man described as a “longtime Oakland Hills member” told a Detroit News reporter, “It’s hard to talk when you’re crying.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories