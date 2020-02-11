Fire and rain are ravaging my Australian homeland. We must confront the climate crisis.

At least 33 people dead. More than 3,000 homes scorched. As many as 1 billion animals killed. Firefighters and equipment flown in from the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore; $1.35 billion promised to the national bushfire recovery fund. And, now, a cyclone, flooding and torrential rains that have put out at least one major fire.

My beloved homeland is in a cataclysmic state.

Yet while visiting Australia last month, I was told repeatedly that a climate crisis is not to blame for the months of devastating infernos in New South Wales and Victoria. The narrative I heard over and over from Australians is that global warming is a myth, and that this disaster is in fact caused by the environmentally focused political party, The Greens. It is the belief of many Aussies that "the Greenies" have restricted back-burning of fire-prone rural areas, and that they are to blame for the atrocities we are experiencing.

Having spent much of my childhood on 33 acres of bushland in rural Victoria during a drought, I understand the importance of regularly clearing the land of dead trees and vegetation and burning dry, flammable, dangerous timber in a controlled manner. I have sat in awe at the foot of massive bonfires many times over the course of my life, witness to how crucial it is to responsibly manage the land. It is essential to remove dead "fuel" from the landscape.

Deflection is not a climate strategy

In reality, The Greens does support back-burning. Yet the opposite narrative has been created to point the finger at the party and demonize its environmental ethos. And it is working.

This strategy of deflection is not a new one. It happens every time there is a mass shooting in the United States, amid cries from the right not to “politicize the issue” by digging into the root causes and discussing gun control. I heard similar calls in Australia — that now was not the time to debate the reasons for the fires, that it was inappropriate to discuss the political hot potato of climate change. Yet people are dying, and homes and habitats are being destroyed. We need to drill down into why in order to save lives in the future.

The commonly held belief that poor land management is solely to blame for these catastrophic fires is simplistic and troublesome. The cause of this complex national emergency is not either one thing (poor land management) or the other (the impact of climate change). Multiple factors can contribute, and it is important to take a nuanced view.

Near Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 1, 2020. More

Heightened average temperatures and the length of the fire season, indicators of climate change, can be determined by readily available data. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology released its 2019 annual climate statement that includes a map illustrating rainfall. The area around the current fires in New South Wales had the lowest rainfall on record since 1900, when measurements were first recorded. There is no doubt the country received less rain last year than it did 120 years ago. Less rain means more dried out fuel for fires.

In addition to confirming decreased rainfall, the climate report also details elevated average temperatures in 2019. The areas hit hardest by these horrific bushfires had the highest temperatures on record since 1910. In fact, nearly half the country had the hottest average temperature on record last year.

Was 2019 an anomaly? Unfortunately, it was not. The average temperature in Australia has risen steadily over the past 100 years.

So how and why are so many Australians denying that the country is suffering from climate change? Where is this message coming from?