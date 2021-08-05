Fire that reached Turkey power plant contained, others burn

·1 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A wildfire that reached the compound of a coal-fueled power plant in southwest Turkey and forced nearby residents to flee in boats and cars was contained on Thursday after raging for some 11 hours, officials and media reports said.

Strong winds drove the fire toward the Kemerkoy power plant in Mugla province late Wednesday, prompting evacuations from the nearby seaside resort of Oren. Navy vessels were deployed to help ferry away residents, while cars formed long convoys on roads leading away from the area, Haberturk television reported.

Turkey's worst wildfires in decades have raged for nine days amid scorching heat, low humidity and constantly shifting strong winds. The fires have so far killed eight people and countless animals.

In coastal Mugla province, where tourist hot spot Bodrum is located, fires continued to burn in six areas on Thursday, officials said. Fires also raged in five districts of Antalya province, another tourism destination, where two neighborhoods were evacuated on Wednesday.

Precautions were taken before the flames reached the Kemerkoy power plant. The plants hydrogen tanks were emptied, and workers were evacuated. Flammable and explosive substances had also been removed, according to state broadcaster TRT.

Turkish presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said an initial inspection of the power plant showed its main units suffered no serious damage. The privately run plant uses lignite to generate electricity, according to its website.

Television images showed dozens of fire trucks and water tankers surrounding the plant’s main building, some dousing water as part of a cooling effort. The main building did not appear to have been affected.

Firefighters had been working for two days to protect the power plant from advancing flames. Videos from an adjacent neighborhood in Milas showed charred, decimated trees.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wildfire Burns Close to Power Plant in Turkey

    A wildfire came within less than a mile of a thermal power plant in Milas, Turkey, on August 3, video from the local mayor showed,The video, by Mayor Muhammet Tokat, shows flames burning on a hillside close to the Kemerkoy thermal power plant.Tokat said that by the morning of August 4, the fire was almost under control.The plant’s operator said there was no immediate threat to the plant or surrounding areas.European and neighboring countries have sent aid to Turkey, where eight people have died in the continuing spate of fires. Credit: Muhammet Tokat via Storyful

  • China should remove tax breaks for video gaming industry, says Securities Times

    China should stop giving tax breaks to online video gaming firms because the industry has grown and some of its companies have now become globally influential players, the state-backed Securities Times newspaper said on Thursday. The report https://stock.stcn.com/djjd/202108/t20210805_3510376.html comes as the Chinese video gaming industry has in recent days become a topic of multiple state media reports, triggering investor concerns that the industry could be next in line to be targeted by Beijing regulators. On Tuesday, the state-backed Economic Information Daily called online video games "spiritual opium" in an article that went viral and wiped $60 billion off the share price of gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd at one point.

  • Evacuations Ordered as Wildfire Reaches Thermal Power Plant in Turkey

    Officials issued evacuation orders as a wildfire spread to a thermal power plant in Milas, Turkey, on August 4.Mayor Muhammet Tokat of the Milas Municipality announced evacuations for the nearby areas of Ören, Alatepe, Kultak, Pınar, Çamlıca, Bayır, Basil, Demirciler, Bağdamları and Karacaağaç.This video filmed by Instagram user @tugcetorlak, who said she took it in Kıyıkışlacık, shows the fire at the Kemerköy Thermal Power Plant.European and neighboring countries have sent aid to Turkey, where at least eight people have died in the continuing spate of fires as of August 4. Credit: @tugcetorlak via Storyful

  • Mary Elizabeth Winstead Is a ‘Total Killer Babe’ Assassin in ‘Kate’ Trailer (Video)

    Mary Elizabeth Winstead is the latest star to go all John Wick on everyone in the room for her new film “Kate,” and even her partner in crime can see she’s a “total killer babe.” Winstead in “Kate” plays an assassin in Tokyo on what is to be her last job to take down the Yakuza kingpin. She finds that she’s been poisoned and now has less than 24 hours to live. In that time she locates a young Japanese girl who can help her track down her mark and figure out who set her up to die. “Kate, you’re l

  • Palestinian dad expects no justice for son killed by troops

    A week after the death of his eldest son, Moayed al-Alami sat on the sofa on his ground floor patio, protectively hugging and kissing two of his remaining children. The Israeli military has opened an investigation into the killing of 12-year-old Mohammed al-Alami who was shot by Israeli soldiers as he rode in the family car. Mohammed was shot and killed by Israeli forces as he traveled with his father and two siblings in their hometown of Beit Ummar in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

  • Judge berates Capitol rioter: ‘Your vote doesn’t count any more than anyone else’s’

    The rioter took a plea deal but did not escape a lashing from the judge

  • Asia stocks mixed with eyes on US economic recovery

    Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as traders awaited more guidance on the U.S. economic recovery. The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.1% to 3,277.94, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1% to 26,152.20 in afternoon trading. The U.S. Labor Department will release a more comprehensive jobs report on Friday.

  • Judge rebukes Jan. 6 defendant, sentences him to time served

    A federal judge on Wednesday assailed the false claims of election fraud pushed by former President Donald Trump and his supporters as she sentenced a member of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to time served, saying the Michigan man “placed his trust in someone who repaid that trust by lying to him.” U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Karl Dresch, a Calumet resident in the Upper Peninsula, that he was an “enthusiastic participant” in an effort to subvert the will of the voters. Dresch, who has been locked up since his arrest in January, is being released from jail since he already served the six-month maximum sentence for the misdemeanor offense.

  • Mary Elizabeth Winstead Seeks Revenge in Bloody KATE Trailer

    Mary Elizabeth Winstead is up against the clock to find the person who poisoned her in the first trailer for Netflix's new action film Kate. The post Mary Elizabeth Winstead Seeks Revenge in Bloody KATE Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire; homes burn

    COLFAX, California (Reuters) -A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. The River Fire was less than 100 miles (160 km) south of the enduring Dixie Fire, which according to Cal Fire has consumed 278,000 acres and was only 35% contained three weeks after it started.

  • Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

    California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday.

  • Now there are two. Hurricane center watching disturbances in the far eastern Atlantic

    A disturbance in the far east Atlantic has dissipated, leaving two more for the National Hurricane Center to track.

  • Principal Speaks Out After School District Brands His Anniversary Pic with Wife 'Questionable'

    In addition to the photo controversy, Colleyville Heritage HS Principal Dr. James Whitfield believes he has been the target of several racially charged attacks

  • Fish with human-looking teeth is creeping people out after capture off Outer Banks

    “I’m not that hungry, thanks.”

  • Over 1,000 earthquakes rattle Yellowstone in July in ‘doozy’ of month, geologists say

    A massive swarm of more than 764 earthquakes rattled the region starting July 15.

  • AccuWeather's 2021 US fall forecast

    The dog days of summer are still ongoing with heat waves across the country and mild and muggy summer nights, but a shift in the weather is right around the corner as the Northern Hemisphere heads toward the fall season. Autumn, which will officially begin with the autumn equinox on Sept. 22, 2021, features more than just a change in the weather. The new season brings about a flurry of fall festivals, the return of football and the ever-popular leaf-peeping, when folks flock to forests to see tr

  • As Coronavirus Rages In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis Melts Down Over Ice Cream

    The Florida governor is taking on Ben & Jerry's while his state grapples with record COVD-19 cases.

  • Sailor Who ‘Hated’ Navy Torched $1.2B Assault Ship: Warrant

    NCISA 20-year-old sailor with a grudge against the U.S. Navy and a failed attempt at becoming a Navy SEAL under his belt is accused of setting an amphibious assault ship ablaze and singlehandedly costing the Navy $30 million in damage.According to an NCIS search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, Ryan Sawyer Mays aroused the suspicions of investigators almost immediately after the 40,000-ton USS Bonhomme Richard went up in flames on July 12, 2020, burning for nearly five days and lea

  • Woman dumbfounded by boyfriend’s reaction to her surprise birthday gift: ‘That’s a huge red flag’

    People thought she should immediately "dump the guy."

  • California's Dixie Fire explodes, forcing more evacuations

    The Dixie Fire, California's largest wildfire, exploded in size overnight as weather conditions worsened, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.