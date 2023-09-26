Fire at recycling facility on Holmes Road in Houston

TechCrunch

Microsoft's Bing is gaining a number of AI improvements, including support for OpenAI's new DALLE-E 3 model, more personalized answers in search and chat, and tools that will watermark images as being AI-generated. The company announced these and other Windows and Bing news at an event this week in New York, where it also introduced new Surface devices that include built-in AI experiences. The company said its Windows 11 upgrade will bring a number of AI improvements, including the addition of its AI helper Copilot starting on September 26, which will then expand across Bing, Edge and Microsoft 365 Copilot this fall.