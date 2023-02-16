Fire rekindles at McCandless house

Crews returned to a McCandless house overnight after it caught fire for a second time in less than 24 hours.

The house, along Forestvue Avenue near Perry Highway, is under construction and unoccupied.

It caught fire around 3 a.m. Wednesday. A second fire rekindled around midnight Thursday.

The Ingomar deputy fire chief told Channel 11 Wednesday it was the second time the house caught fire in the past year or two.

Fire marshals from Allegheny County and McCandless are investigating.

