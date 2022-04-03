Fire destroys 'iconic' red barn at Dussel Farm in Brimfield

Smoke still rises a full day after a barn caught fire on Dussel Farm near the corner of Route 43 and Old Forge Road in Brimfield.

A fire destroyed the large red barn at Dussel Farm on Old Forge Road Saturday afternoon, said Brimfield Assistant Fire Chief Ron Goodspeed.

The remains of the big red barn lay smoldering at the Dussel Farm on Old Forge Road in Brimfield after the barn caught fire Saturday.

Goodspeed said the call to the fire at 1109 Old Forge came in at 12:25 p.m. There were no injuries, he said, and he is not aware of any animals being lost. A smaller outbuilding behind the barn was also destroyed and a barn to the west of the one that was destroyed had some "charring," Goodspeed said.

"But that building didn't burn down and the contents inside were fine," he said.

Brimfield police referred to the destroyed barn as "iconic" while reporting the fire on Facebook Saturday afternoon. According to Dussel Farm's website, the Dussel family has owned and operated the farm since 1948. The property includes a feed store, a seasonal fruit and vegetable market and a Pumpkin Festival in the fall.

Goodspeed said the fire is under investigation and a cause has not been determined. He did not have a cost estimate for the damage.

A vintage bus that once sat parked next to the big red barn on the Dussel Farm is destroyed after a fire broke out in the barn Saturday afternoon in Brimfield.

"I don't know the contents that were inside of the barn at this time," he said.

Firefighters were on scene until about 5:30 p.m. Atwater, Edinburg Kent, Randolph, Ravenna Township, Rootstown, and Suffield fire departments provided mutual aid.

Goodspeed said most of those departments were called to provide tanker trucks to bring in water from a hydrant, he believes at Sunnybrook and Mogadore roads, and from a pond off Sunview Drive.

Dozens of 50 pound plastic sacks of salt pellets lay melted 20 yards from the site of the barn fire that destroyed the Dussel Farm’s big red barn on Saturday afternoon.

