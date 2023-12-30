Fire rescue crews battle blaze at Treasure Island beach resort

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Treasure Island Fire Rescue crews were dispatched after a fire broke out at a local beach resort on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., authorities responded to the Thunderbird Beach Resort at 10700 Gulf Boulevard. When crews arrived, they found flames were coming from two rooms on the third floor on the west side of the building.

Fire rescue was able to quickly extinguish the fire, containing it to the two rooms. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, officials say it “doesn’t look to be suspicious.” Damage estimates to the resort are unknown at this time.

According to a press release, the Thunderbird was able to relocate all the occupants to another room.

Crews from St. Pete Fire Rescue, the Madeira Beach Fire Department, St. Petersburg Fire Department and the South Pasadena Fire Department assisted with the blaze.

