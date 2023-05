STORY: The fire, which started in the painting sector of the Ferroni-Togliatti plant, covered 20,000 sq meters (5 acres), Tass said. Part of the roof has collapsed.

Togliatti lies on the banks of the Volga River about 1,000 km (600 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Reuters was able to verify the location of the video by buildings that matched satellite and file imagery of the factory.