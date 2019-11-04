Should You Like Fire Rock Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1909) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Fire Rock Holdings Limited (HKG:1909) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Fire Rock Holdings:

0.63 = CN¥150m ÷ (CN¥281m - CN¥41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Fire Rock Holdings has an ROCE of 63%.

Is Fire Rock Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Fire Rock Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 14% average in the Entertainment industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Fire Rock Holdings's ROCE is currently very good.

In our analysis, Fire Rock Holdings's ROCE appears to be 63%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 18%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Fire Rock Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1909 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Fire Rock Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Fire Rock Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Fire Rock Holdings has total assets of CN¥281m and current liabilities of CN¥41m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 15% of its total assets. The fairly low level of current liabilities won't have much impact on the already great ROCE.