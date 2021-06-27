Fire sets at least 16 boats ablaze in Hong Kong

In this image made from video provided by TVB, fire service boat spray water at boats at Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter in Hong Kong Sunday, June 27, 2021. A fire engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early Sunday, resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person sent to hospital. (TVB via AP)
ZEN SOO
·1 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — A fire engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early Sunday, resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person sent to a hospital.

The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. at the Aberdeen South typhoon shelter in Hong Kong, and was extinguished more than six hours later.

Firefighters rescued 35 people from vessels during the fire, according to public broadcaster RTHK.

There were no reports of any injuries, although one person who felt unwell was sent to the hospital.

The fire services department used 11 fire boat monitors, eight jets, and mobilized four breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze, according to a statement.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK: Joint airdrop drill affirms UK's support for Jordan

    British paratroopers have trained together with Jordanian soldiers in an airdrop over the Middle Eastern country to underscore the U.K.’s support for Jordan and its commitment to regional stability, Britain's armed forces minister said. Minister James Heappey said in a statement that Wednesday’s joint exercise of 150 paratroopers from Britain’s 16 Air Assault Brigade and 84 Jordanian parachutists demonstrates that U.K. armed forces “stand with Jordan against shared threats in the region.” Brigade Commander Brigadier James Martin said British forces will play a role in deepening “strong, historic bilateral ties in the Middle East and North Africa region, which are vital to U.K. prosperity and security.”

  • ‘Johnson & Johnson helped fuel this fire’ – now it’s out of the opioids business

    Whether the pharmaceutical giant jumped or was pushed, its New York deal is a significant sign of the way the wind is blowing J&J said it had already decided in 2020 to ‘discontinue all of its prescription pain medications in the United States’ Photograph: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images Johnson & Johnson said it had already jumped. New York’s attorney general suggested the pharmaceutical giant was pushed. Either way, the American drug maker is the first to formally agree to get out of the multibi

  • Former Gatorette and flight attendant Elaine Sabino missing in Surfside collapse

    Elaine Sabino flew across the country sporting her iconic look: platinum blonde hair and bright pink lipstick.

  • Colombia offers reward after presidential helicopter shooting

    President Iván Duque's helicopter was shot at as he flew near the Venezuelan border on Friday.

  • More weekend travel headaches: Southwest Airlines cancels more than 500 flights, delays 2,500 more

    The airline said it proactively canceled flights ahead of expected summer storms, but rivals have not canceled flights at the same rate.

  • Teaching about ‘white privilege’ is dividing society, warns equalities minister

    The concept of “white privilege” is “stoking divisions” and “marginalising the most disadvantaged” in society, the equalities minister warns today. Writing for The Telegraph, Kemi Badenoch says schools must only teach the concept of “white privilege” if they explain that it is “highly contentious”. Mrs Badenoch insists the phrase “reinforces the notion that everyone and everything around ethnic minorities is racist”, and makes the majority white population of the UK “more conscious about their r

  • Miami building collapse, Hong Kong newspaper closes, Pride in Germany: Week in Photos

    A look at the week's top photos from around the globe.

  • Blinken, Lapid meet in Rome amid reset US-Israel relations

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet in Rome on Sunday as their new governments look to turn the page on former President Donald Trump and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose close alliance aggravated partisan divisions within both countries. Now, with Trump sidelined in Florida and Netanyahu leading the opposition, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are focused on pragmatic diplomacy rather than dramatic initiatives that risk fomenting opposition at home or distracting from other priorities.

  • Newspaper gunman insanity case starting after three years

    Three years after the deadliest attack on a newsroom in U.S. history, residents who were shaken by the assault on their local newspaper that killed five people are hopeful that an end to the gunman's dragging court case is finally near. Opening statements in the second phase of a trial are scheduled for Tuesday to determine whether Jarrod Ramos was legally sane at the time of the mass shooting. Jury selection was completed Friday in the case against Ramos, who called 911 moments after the rampage from inside the newsroom, identified himself as the shooter and said he surrendered.

  • Hong Kong's lone pro-democracy newspaper shuts down after pressure from China

    Apple Daily, Hong Kong's last pro-democracy newspaper, ended operations after mounting pressure from China's government. The newspaper had long been targeted by the Chinese government for its criticisms of Hong Kong leaders and Beijing interference. Ramy Inocencio reports.

  • 'Like a hell': Ethiopia airstrike survivors recall massacre

    Maerg was serving customers at his cafe in Ethiopia’s Tigray village of Togoga when the military airstrike occurred, filling the room with dust and bringing down debris that struck him on the head. “Everything was covered in black smoke, it was like a hell,” he told The Associated Press by phone, recounting one of the deadliest attacks in the Tigray conflict. As time passed, he watched in horror as survivors realized that Ethiopian soldiers were blocking medical aid from arriving.

  • 5 Die In Hot Air Balloon Crash In New Mexico’s Largest City

    The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Albuquerque’s west side when the balloon hit power lines.

  • Miami building collapse: What happened, and how quickly?

    Maps, images and graphics of what we know about a 12-storey residential building's collapse north of Miami.

  • Survivors recount horror of Surfside building collapse: 'We knew it was a race against time'

    Albert and Janette Aguero suddenly awoke early Thursday to what they said sounded like a "really loud clap of thunder." The New Jersey couple were vacationing with their two children in southern Florida, staying on the 11th floor of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South condominium in a unit owned by their parents. "The whole bedroom was shaking so violently that, honestly, I was prepared for the whole building to come down," Janette Aguero added.

  • 'I have no hope': Loved ones await news, survivors flee after condo building partially collapses near Miami

    Families waited intently to hear news about missing loved ones as rescue efforts continued. Survivors recounted escaping the building early Thursday.

  • Hot air balloon crash kills five in Albuquerque, New Mexico

    The balloon is reported to have hit a power line, before the basket detached and fell to the ground.

  • No widespread damage reported after earthquake in Maryland

    A 2.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Maryland, centered just southeast of Woodlawn, according to the ﻿U.S. Geological Survey. The rumbling was felt around 3:40 p.m. Friday. ﻿The USGS says the epicenter was located 39.316°N 76.721°W, which is in the vicinity of the ﻿Lorraine Park Cemetery on Windsor Mill Road, ﻿and it was about 1.5 miles deep.

  • Mom of Rescued Teen ID’d as First Victim of Miami Condo Collapse, 159 Still Missing

    ReutersMIAMI—Thick, black smoke engulfed the site of a Miami-area condo collapse on Friday afternoon, hindering the already desperate efforts to rescue survivors from the rubble.Frequent fires and heavy rain have provided constant obstacles. Around 4 p.m., an extremely thick cloud of smoke filled the sky and at least three fire trucks were seen heading toward the collapse site. The smoke covered the rubble and made it difficult to see.“The weather had been our main obstacle,” Howard Lieberman, a

  • Fire has spread around the site of the collapsed Miami condo, hampering rescue efforts

    Firefighters have not been able to identify the source of the fire, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a press conference on Saturday.

  • Hot air balloon crash in New Mexico kills 5 people

    The cause of the incident was unknown Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.