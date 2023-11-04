Fire at shipyard after claimed missile attack on Russian-occupied Crimea, Kerch bridge closed

An air-raid alert was issued in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 4, with the Crimean Bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia smothered in a smoke screen and closed again, numerous local social media reported on Nov. 4, indicating a possible missile attack.

Videos uploaded by social media users appeared to show multiple plumes of smoke rising over the eastern Crimean city of Kerch, with the sound of missiles head firing in the background. It was not clear if these were attacking missiles or air defense interceptor missiles.

One video showed what appeared to be a cruise missile apparently moving in the direction of the Zaliv shipyard a few kilometers to the south of Kerch. An explosion is seen in the final frames of the video, as well as what looks like smoke from the detonation of an anti-aircraft missile.

A Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and cannon system was activated in the area of Butom’s Zaliv shipbuilding plant in Kerch, the Kremlin puppet and so-called Crimean “governor” Sergey Aksyonov wrote on Telegam in the late afternoon, claiming that the debris from intercepted missiles fell into one of the yard’s dry docks.

"An air-raid alert has been declared in Sevastopol. Sea and land public transportation has been stopped. The Kerch Bridge is closed," reads a message on Krym.Realii Telegram channel, which also confirms sounds of explosions were heard in the Kerch area and smoke seen near the Zaliv shipyard. Subscribers also claimed that missiles were intercepted near Kerch.

The Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev, also reported smokescreens in the area of Sevastopol Bay on Telegram.

The Krymsky Veter Telegram channel has published photos of what appears to be a smoke screen over the Crimean Bridge.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine